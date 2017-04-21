Springfield's Yardwaste Recycling Center Receives Major Upgrades

The City of Springfield will celebrate completed improvements to its Yardwaste Recycling Center today. The facility west of the city is Springfield’s primary drop-off site for residential and commercial yard waste and brush.

Upgrades include a new 3500-square-foot building with indoor public restrooms, staff offices, equipment maintenance space and more. According to city officials, improved traffic flow and pavement throughout the facility allow for better produce management and materials production. A new biosolids storage building will allow organic matter recycled from the city’s wastewater to be more efficiently stored and distributed to local farmers as fertilizer. And new hydrants will reuse effluent from the Southwest Treatment Plant for improved compost production, according to the city.

The total construction cost was $3.2 million funded through Solid Waste and Cleanwater Enterprise funds.

A pre-Earth Day celebration is planned from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. today to dedicate upgraded facility. There will be tours at 11, noon and 1, weather permitting, as well as information booths to learn more about recycling opportunities in Springfield.