State Department Website Features Trump's For-Profit Club, Mar-A-Lago

A State Department website, known as ShareAmerica, has a page featuring President Trump's private, for-profit club, Mar-a-Lago.

Critics complain taxpayer-funded resources are being used to tout the club, which Trump refers to as the Winter White House. The club, in Palm Beach, Fla., is held in Trump's trust, of which he is the sole beneficiary.

On its website, ShareAmerica says it "is part of the Bureau of International Information Programs, which works with U.S. embassies and consulates in more than 140 countries to engage with people around the globe on U.S. foreign policy and American society."

But on the web page about Mar-a-Lago, there is no discussion of policy. The page shows photos of the members-only club's opulent rooms and exterior, and notes that: "When he acquired the house, Trump also bought the decorations and furnishings that [original owner Marjorie Merriweather] Post had collected over the years, preserving Mar-a-Lago's style and taste."

The website generated attention Monday when Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and others started tweeting about it. In one tweet, Wyden said: "Yes, I am curious @StateDept. Why are taxpayer $$ promoting the President's private country club?"

In another tweet, he steered people to the web page, saying: "Here's the full post in its kleptocratic glory."

A State Department spokesman said he was not aware of the web page when asked about it.

