Students Can Get Flu Shot Without Leaving School

It’s almost flu season, and to help kids stay well, flu vaccines are being offered to students in Springfield Public Schools.

Flu vaccine clinics will be held at 58 school sites in cooperation with Jordan Valley Community Health Center and with help from CoxHealth, Mercy and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Clinics start October 17 and run through November 15.

Only students whose parents sign and return a required consent form will receive the flu vaccine.

Anyone who would like more information should contact the nurse at their child's school.