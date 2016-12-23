Survey Asks for Input from Springfieldians on Trash Collection

The next stage in Springfield’s trash and recycling collection study asks citizens to complete an online public input survey.

Officials are aiming to gather information on current services offered as well as residents’ preferences and concerns. Overall findings and recommendations from this study will be presented to City Council in early 2017.

In a news release, the city says it’s also planned a second open house from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 11 at the Library Station Sante Fe Room (2535 N. Kansas Expy.). Attendees can learn about the trash and recycling study and provide input.

You can access the survey here.

More than a dozen private trash hauling companies operate in Springfield. The city does not provide trash collection services.

After hearing from citizens about looking into improvements, a consulting firm has been hired to study the issue. Burns and McDonnell will work staff to identify potential options for improving the efficiency and long-term viability of trash collection services within the city’s Integrated Solid Waste Management System (SWMS).