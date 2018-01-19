SWMO NOW Event Designed to Get More People to the Polls

This weekend marks the anniversary of the Women's March, which was held January 21, 2017 to push for legislation and policies surrounding human rights, women's rights and other issues.

Events are planned throughout the country one year later, including in Springfield.

The southwest Missouri chapter of the National Organization for Women, SWMO NOW, will take part in the kick-off of the Women's March national "Power to the Polls" voter registration tour. The goal is to register new voters, increase voter turnout and ensure that all those who are able to vote are given the opportunity.

A kick-off event for the voter registration drive will be held tonight (1/19) from 6 to 8 at Sisters in Thyme, 306 E. Commercial St. in Springfield. Christen Moore, co-chair of SWMO NOW, said those who attend will learn how to register voters and will be given a list of locations where they might go to register people to vote.

She said organizers of the local event hope to have a big impact.

"I hope that it will just create awareness about how much voting matters, and if you care, that would be one way to make a difference," she said.

She pointed to the recent senate race in Alabama where Doug Jones defeated Roy Moore, largely due to women of color turning out in large numbers to vote.

A wrap-up event will be held tomorrow night (1/20) from 7 to 10 at Queen City Wine Dive, 105 Park Central Square. People can turn in any voter registrations they've collected so they can be sent to county clerks' offices. And they'll be able to network "and get to know each other and hopefully become more active in their communities," she said.

Menstrual products will be collected at the kick-off and wrap-up for needy women in the community.