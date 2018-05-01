Tent Theatre Thrills Audiences

Underneath the big top, stars rise. It’s Tent Theatre time.

Sarah Wiggin, artistic director for Tent Theatre and associate professor at Missouri State University, shares about what to expect in the 56th season.

“Cry Baby” will run June 13-23

“Peter and the Star Catcher” will run June 28-July 6

“The Drowsy Chaperone” will run July 11-21

This summer, she hopes to please the loyal fans of Tent Theatre as well attract some new show goers with some innovative storytelling techniques and lively shows.

Interview with Wiggin

Tickets are on sale now. For tickets, call 417-836-7678.

You can also purchase at any Missouri State Tix box office or on Missouri State Tix.

For more information visit Tent Theatre.