UPDATE: Springfield Police Find Missing Teen

UPDATE: Thirteen-year-old Rachel Mosher has been found. A bus driver for City Utilities' transit system located her at a bus stop at Campbell and Broadmoor.

Original Story: The Springfield Police Department continues searching for a missing and endangered child and is asking for the public’s help in finding her. Thirteen-year-old Rachel A. Mosher left a relative's home in the 500 block of E. Deerfield in Springfield at around 6 last night. She was last seen in the area of Campbell and Walnut Lawn.

Rachel is autistic and is high functioning. She is 5 feet tall, weighs 90 pounds and has light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, red jacket with fur around the hood, a white sweater with snowflakes and black boots. She was also wearing a pair of blue framed eye glasses.

According to the Springfield Police Department, several additional officers have been assigned to the search, including specialized units of the SPD. Other local law enforcement agencies, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Greene County Sheriff’s Office, are also helping look for Mosher.

"Citizens are encouraged to check their property for the teen—yards, outbuildings, unlocked cars, etc.—as it is possible that she is in hiding and has taken shelter from the cold. It is also highly encouraged that community members continue to spread the word of this search and be on the lookout for her anywhere in the city," a news release states.

Anyone with information regarding Mosher’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.