Vernon County to House Springfield Prisoners

Vernon County has offered to house Springfield prisoners at its jail, and Springfield City Council has approved an agreement with officials there to do that. The 108-bed jail is in Nevada. According to Springfield city officials, Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher contacted Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams after hearing about the city’s challenges in finding a temporary solution to the inmate housing issue.

Springfield will pay $45 a day per inmate, and Vernon County will provide transportation to and from Springfield once a day Monday through Friday for up to 10 prisoners starting January 2.

The Vernon County Commission approved the agreement November 29.

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott closed the county’s jail to municipal inmates in April 2015 due to overcrowding issues.

According to a news release from the city, from April 3, 2015 to Nov. 21, 2016, 6,983 people have been arrested on 10,533 municipal warrants, and, per judge’s order, released on their own recognizance with a court date rather than taking them to jail.