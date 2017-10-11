Voter Registration Deadline is Today for November 7 Election

If you’re not yet registered to vote, today, October 11, is the last day to do so to be eligible to cast a ballot in a special election in Greene County on November 7.

The November 7 ballot will feature three issues. One asks Greene County voters to decide a tax issue. Revenue from the one half of one percent sales tax would go toward an addition to the jail among other things.

Another asks Springfield residents to continue the current level of property tax to be used for wage and benefit expenses for Springfield Police, Public Works and Springfield Fire Department employees.

The other asks Battlefield resident to impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate.

For information about registering to vote in Greene County, click here.