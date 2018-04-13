Weekend Outlook April 13-15, 2018

The Missouri State University Baseball Bears will host Oregon State this morning (4/13) at 11 and tomorrow night (4/14) at 6:30 at Hammons Field. For ticket information, (417) 836-7678 or missouristatetix.com.

The fourth annual Undergraduate Literature Conference at Missouri State University will feature Dr. Robert Schur, professor of English and director of the honors program at Drury University, as keynote speaker. Schur will speak this afternoon (4/13) at 3:30 in Plaster Student Union, Room 317. His talk is titled, “Can I Kick it? The Uneasy Relationship between African American Literature and Hip-Hop.” He’ll explore how hip-hop and African American literature each sought to gain cultural recognition and marketplace success during the 1980’s and 1990’s. Admission is free.

The Missouri Author Series will present the state’s first poet laureate, Walter Bargen, tonight (4/13) at 7 in Plaster Student Union, Room 400, on the MSU campus. To learn more click here.

Thrift Up for Girl Up is tonight (4/13) at 5 at Eurasia Coffee and Tea, 445 E. Commercial in Springfield. The event will include food, live music and a chance to shop for thrifted, vintage clothing. Proceeds go toward empowering girls around the world in partnership with the United Nations Foundation.

The Baseball Card and Collectors Show will be held today through Sunday (4/13-4/15) at the Battlefield Mall, 2825 S. Glenstone.

The Ozark Mountain UFO Conference will be held today through Sunday (4/13-4/15) at the Best Western Inn of the Ozark Convention Center, 207 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

The 2018 Carnival of Ink, a tattoo and music festival, will be held today through Sunday (4/13-4/15) at the Springfield Expo Center, 635 E. St. Louis.

The sixth annual Ozark Historic Cemetery Stroll will be held tomorrow morning (4/14) at 10 at Walnut Grove, Beechwood, Low Gap and Jasper Cemeteries in Boxley Valley, Arkansas.

Missouri State University’s softball team will host Bradley tomorrow afternoon (4/14) at 2 and Sunday morning (4/15) at 11 at Killian Stadium. For ticket information, (417) 836-7678 or missouristatetix.com.

Missouri State University’s women’s tennis team will host Valparaiso tomorrow afternoon (4/14) at 1 at Cooper Tennis Complex. For ticket information, (417) 836-7678 or missouristatetix.com.

Queen City Sertoma will host the Cajun Cookoff and Carnivale tomorrow (4/14) from noon to 5 at the Springfield Expo Center, 635 E. St. Louis.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center invites anyone 18 and older to go on a guided hike to Hercules Glade Wilderness Area tomorrow (4/14). Registration is required for the five-mile hike. For more information, (417) 888-4237.

A Spring Wildflower Hike will start tomorrow morning (4/14) at 10 at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson for anyone eight and older. Registration is required at (417) 334-4865.

Stop by the Springfield Conservation Nature Center tomorrow (4/14) from 1 and 4 to watch members of the Ozark Whittlers & Woodcarvers transform wood into treasures. For more information, (417) 888-4237.

Pandemics: The Big Picture will be held tomorrow (4/14) from 2 to 4 at the Library Center for adults. Deborah Corcoran, instructor in Missouri State University’s Department of Geography, Geology and Planning, will talk about historic attempts to cope with pandemics including the persecution of immigrant and minority populations, nursery rhymes and art. Russell Conroy, director of Safety and Emergency Preparedness at Mercy Hospital-Springfield, will explain how hospitals develop disaster response plans and how local hospitals would respond to a pandemic.

Moon City Con 2018 is tomorrow and Sunday (4/14-4/15) at the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center, 2546 N. Glenstone in Springfield. To learn more about the board game-focused convention, click here.

Springfield’s Saturday Morning Bike Ride will be held tomorrow (4/14) starting at Springfield Brewing Company, 301 S. Market.

Kids in grades one through six are invited to the program, “S.T.E.A.M. Train” tomorrow afternoon (4/14) at 2 at the Library Station. It’s an afternoon of scientific exploration and educational play. Materials will be provided. Curious about the sinking of the RMS Titanic? Discover the science surrounding the Titanic tragedy on the 106th anniversary of the event. Build an unsinkable ship, touch an iceberg, design a lifeboat and more. The Lebanon Farmer’s Market will be open tomorrow (4/14) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Lebanon, off Jefferson by the railroad tracks.

The C-Street City Market will be open tomorrow (4/14) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the Footbridge on Commercial Street.

The Greater Ozarks Farmers’ Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon tomorrow (4/14) in the southeast corner of the Battlefield Mall Parking Lot.

Farmers’ Market of the Ozarks will be open tomorrow (4/14) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2144 E. Republic Rd. in Springfield.

The Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central East in Springfield, will present comedian and actor, Lewis Black, Sunday night (4/15) at 7. For more information, click here.

The Ozark Festival Orchestra presents Pops in the Park Sunday (4/15) at 2:30 at the Monett City Park, 10 S. Lincoln in Monett.