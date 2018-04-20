Weekend Outlook April 20-22, 2018

The Run for Hope 5K Glow Fun Run will start tonight (4/20) at 7 in Harrison, Arkansas to benefit Hope Cottages. The project provides transitional housing for homeless mothers and their children in Harrison.

The Missouri State University African Student Association will host the third annual Gala today (4/20) at 5:30 in the Plaster Student Union Ballroom and Theatre.

The 19th annual Rock ‘N Ribs BBQ Festival is today and tomorrow (4/20-4/21) at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds and Event Center, 3001 N. Grant in Springfield. More than 80 teams will compete for best barbecue in this Kansas City BBQ Society-sanctioned event.

The Missouri State University Baseball Bears will host Illinois State tonight (4/20) at 6:30, tomorrow (4/21) at 2 and Sunday (4/22) at 1 at Hammons Field. For ticket information, (417) 836-7678 or missouristatetix.com.

The Springfield-Greene County Library invites adults to take a tour of National Audio Company today (4/20) from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9. It’s the last factory in the U.S. that still manufactures audio cassette tape. Registration is required. For more information, (417) 883-5341.

The Moxie Cinema's Staff Picks Film Series continues this weekend with showings of the 1996 film, Bottle Rocket, tonight (4/20) at 8:15 and tomorrow (4/21) at 1. The Moxie is located at 305 S. Campbell in downtown Springfield.

The Moxie Cinema's Moxie Flix Film Series will feature the 1927 film, The General, today and tomorrow (4/20-4/21) at the Moxie, 305 S. Campbell in downtown Springfield. Admission is free. The series focuses on essential films for kids to see before they turn 13.

The Spring Fling Bike Rally continues through Sunday (4/22) in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. The motorcycle rally features a variety of events, including a bike show, salsa contest and more.

The Joplin History and Mineral Museum presents A Tribute to Lincoln through April 24 during regular museum hours to commemorate the 153rd anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln’s death. The private collection featured is on loan to the museum.

Jurassic Quest XL Evolved comes to the Springfield Expo Center, 635 E. St. Louis, today and tomorrow (4/20-4/21). The exhibit features more than 80 ultra-realistic, life-size dinosaurs.

The 14th annual Carving in the Ozarks, a chain saw carving festival, is today and tomorrow (4/20-4/21) at the old Victoria Inn parking lot, 4028 E. Van Buren in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Admission is free. An auction will start tomorrow (4/21) at 4 p.m. with proceeds benefiting the Eureka Springs Volunteer Fire Department.

The Discovery Center of Springfield will celebrate Earth Day today (4/20) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with reduced admission and hands-on activities. Learn more here.

The Outdoor High Ollie Contest will be held tonight (4/20) at 7:30 at Springfield Skate Park, 945 W. Meadowmere in Springfield.

Branson Music Fest is today and tomorrow (4/20-4/21) at the Welk Resort Theatre, 1984 State Highway 165 in Branson. A Celebrity Iron-Chef Cookoff will be held each day at 9:30 a.m.

The Branson Auction, a high-class collector car auction, will be held today and tomorrow (4/20-4/21) at the Branson Convention Center in downtown Branson.

Bennett Spring Fish Hatchery west of Lebanon will host the Veterans’ Free Fishing Day tomorrow (4/21) from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Veterans can fish for free—there’s no license or daily tag fee. There will also be fly tying demos, lessons, casting instruction and the latest adaptive fishing equipment.

Foster Adopt Connect will host the Sock & Undie Rundie 5K tomorrow morning (4/21) at 8. Those who register are asked to donate new socks and underwear for area foster kids.

The Bonniebrook Homestead and Historical society will host the annual Bonniebrook Open House tomorrow (4/21) from 11 to 4, which celebrates the life and work of Rose O'Neill. There will be live music and tours of the house. Admission is free.

The Brubreck Brothers Quartet will present a concert tomorrow night (4/21) at 7:30 at Missouri Southern State University’s Corley Auditorium.

The Christian County Library in Ozark will host a paper shredding event tomorrow morning (4/21) from 9 to 11. The Computer Recycling Center’s shredding truck will be available, and residents may bring up to three boxes.

The Family NERF Event will be held tomorrow (4/21) from 3 to 5 at the Branson Community Center.

The Missouri State University women’s soccer team will host Central Missouri tomorrow afternoon (4/20) at 1 at Allison South Stadium. For ticket information, (417) 836-7678 or missouristatetix.com.

The tenth annual Run for Clean Water will start at 7 tomorrow morning with check in (4/21) at Atchley Park in Lebanon. To register, click here.

Art in the Park/Earth Day will be held tomorrow (4/21) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond, MO, showcasing Carver’s artwork. Plein air artists will be at work throughout the park grounds, and there will be hands-on art activities, painting for kids and more.

The Moxie Cinema’s On Stage Series continues tomorrow afternoon (4/21) at 1:30 with “Julius Caesar,” filmed at the Bridge Theatre in London. The Moxie is located at 305 S. Campbell in downtown Springfield.

The program, Ghosts, Madness and the Frustrations of Staging “King Lear” will be held tomorrow afternoon (4/21) at 2 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library for adults. MSU theater professor, Christopher Herr, will explore how theater artists since the 1700’s have wrestled with the cruelness and bleakness of the play and its staging difficulties.

Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center will host an Earth Day event tomorrow (4/21) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learning stations will be set up that are designed to make you a better ecological citizen. Hands-on stations will include eco games, habitats, nature art, pollinators and more.

Ambassadors for Children will host the Sweetheart Night Gala tomorrow night (4/21) at 6 at the White River Conference Center, 600 W. Sunshine.

The exhibit, Before the Mother Road, is currently at the History Museum on the Square. It features three wagons, a Model 1401 Light Runner Mail Wagon built between 1897 and 1907, a Springfield Wagon Company grain wagon built in the early 1900s and a half-size reproduction of a Springfield Wagon Company farm and road wagon.

Missouri State University’s tennis team will host UNI tomorrow (4/21) at 4, Drake Sunday (4/22) at 10 a.m. and William Woods Sunday at 2 at Cooper Tennis Complex. For ticket information, (417) 836-7678 or missouristatetix.com.

The Springfield Symphony will present Revolutionary Beauty tomorrow night (4/21) at 7:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

The program, Naturescaping for Wildlife and You, will start tomorrow morning (4/21) at 9 at the Joplin Conservation Office, 201 W. Riviera Dr. in Joplin. Registration is required.

NASA Public Observing Night at Baker Observatory is tomorrow night (4/21) from 8:30 to 11. The observatory is located near Marshfield. If it’s cloudy, check here for updates or call (417) 836-5131 after 5 p.m. tomorrow.

The Ozark Day Lily Society will host a free educational event tomorrow (4/21) at 1 at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center. Patti Waterman, who has been hybridizing for 24 years at Waterman Gardens in rural Osage County, will talk about her daylily program.

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield presents Junior Ranger Day tomorrow (4/21) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Several activities are planned to assist youth in completing the Wilson’s Creek Junior Ranger Activity Book. Chief Ranger John Sutton said park volunteers will provide tours of the historic Ray House and show how Civil War muskets worked. A Junior Ranger badge and a packet of free items are awarded to the participant upon completion of the program. For more information, (417) 732-2662.

Entrance fees will be waived tomorrow (4/21) at all National Park Service parks, including Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield.

The program, Legal Planning for Special Needs Parents, will start tomorrow morning (4/21) at 9:30 at the Library Center. To register, (417) 616-0554.

Reptile Day at the Fairbanks is tomorrow (4/21) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fairbanks, 1126 N. Broadway in Springfield.

Parents as Teachers will hold a storytime for kids up to age five tomorrow (4/21) at 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center.

A yoga class for adults will be held tomorrow afternoon (4/21) at 2 at the Library Station.

The Lebanon Farmer’s Market will be open tomorrow (4/14) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Lebanon, off Jefferson by the railroad tracks.

The C-Street City Market will be open tomorrow (4/14) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the Footbridge on Commercial Street.

The Greater Ozarks Farmers’ Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon tomorrow (4/14) in the southeast corner of the Battlefield Mall Parking Lot.

Farmers’ Market of the Ozarks will be open tomorrow (4/14) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2144 E. Republic Rd. in Springfield. Tomorrow (4/21), the market will celebrate Earth Day with the program, Gardening 101, at 10 a.m. and Composting at 10:30. There will also be baby goats and a baby lamb, chalk drawing activities and corn hole for kids, live music and food trucks.

The Missouri State University men’s soccer team will host Northeastern University Sunday (4/22) at noon, Central Methodist University Sunday at 3:30 and Missouri Valley College Sunday at 4:15 at Allison South Stadium. For ticket information, (417) 836-7678 or missouristatetix.com.

The Jazz Symposium I Recital will be held Sunday (4/22) at 1:30 p.m. in Ellis Recital Hall on the MSU campus.

Dickerson Park Zoo will host the Party for the Planet Sunday (4/22) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be hands-on conservation learning stations and zookeeper chats. Regular admission applies.

Pandemic Board Game Night is Sunday (4/22) at 3 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Library for grades eight through 12.

The Illusionists-Live from Broadway will come to the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts Sunday night (4/22) at 7:30. It’s described as a mind-blowing spectacular that showcases “the jaw dropping talents of five of the most incredible illusionists on earth.”