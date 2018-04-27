Weekend Outlook April 27-29, 2018

An Arbor Day celebration and screening of the film, The Lorax, will start tonight (4/27) at 7 at the Peace Through People Pavilions at the Springfield Botanical Gardens, 2400 S. Scenic. Take lawn chairs and blankets.

The Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival continues today and tomorrow (4/27-4/28) in Marshfield. There will be several speakers and performers, including Lulu Roman, Lorenzo Lamas and Alison Arngrim as well descendants of U.S. presidents.

Enactus at Missouri State University will host the Decades Trivia Night tonight (4/27) at 6 in Plaster Student Union, Room 400. Proceeds will benefit Eden Village.

Blackberry Smoke presents their Find a Light Tour with Bishop Gunn tonight (4/27) at 8 at the Gillioz Theatre.

Art in Bloom 2018 will be held today through Sunday (4/27-4/29) at the Springfield Art Museum, 1111 E. Brookside Dr. The event celebrates fine art and fantastic floral displays.

Frolic of the Mind: The Illustrious Life of Rose O’Neill is at the Springfield Art Museum, 1111 E. Brookside Dr., through August 5.

Drury Jazz Combos I and II will perform tonight (4/27) from 6 to 7:30 at C-Street Gallery, 233 E. Commercial. Admission is free.

The Yards and Yards of Yard Sales event in Eureka Springs, Arkansas is today and tomorrow (4/27-4/28) from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Maps will be available at various locations around town.

SATO 48 2018 is at the Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell in Springfield, this weekend. View short films made as part of the SATO 48 Film Festival.

The Babes in the Woods program, for kids two and younger, will be held today and tomorrow (4/27-4/28) at 10 a.m. at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Registration is required.

The Greene County Master Gardeners Plant Sale is tomorrow (4/28) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center in Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park, 2400 S. Scenic. There will be a variety of plants for sale, including perennials, vegetables, herbs, shrubs and more. Cash, check or cards will be accepted.

Master Gardeners of the Ozarks presents Springtime in the Garden tomorrow (4/28) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Taney County Extension Office, 122 Felkins Ave. in Forsyth. The event will include a plant sale and educational opportunities.

The Christian County Master Gardeners will host their annual Plant Sale tomorrow (4/28) from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Nixa Community Center, 701 N. Taylor Way in Nixa.

The Alpha House Glow Fun Run/Walk is tonight (4/27) at 8:30 with registration starting at 7:30 at Southwest Baptist University’s main entrance. SBU is located at 1600 University Ave. in Bolivar.

The Bolivar Citywide Garage Sale is tomorrow (4/28) with various sales around the city.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board and Community Partnership of the Ozarks will present the Community Wide Play Day tomorrow (4/28) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fassnight Park. The free event will have a variety of fun activities for kids, and anyone 12 and younger will get to take home a book.

The Rockin’ for a Cause benefit concert, featuring the Little River Band, is tomorrow night (4/28) at North Arkansas College gym in Harrison, Arkansas. Doors open at 6, and the concert starts at 7. Proceeds benefit several local organizations.

Mercy Health Science Academy students are hosting the fundraiser, Shave this Head, tomorrow morning (4/28) from 9 to noon in the Mercy Kids parking lot, 1235 E. Cherokee in Springfield. There will be a silent auction, games for kids, music and food. Proceeds benefit the Chub O’Reilly Cancer Center.

The YMCA Healthy Kids Day is tomorrow afternoon (4/28) from 1 to 3 at the Jones YMCA, 1901 E. Republic Rd. in Springfield. The event will include inflatables, an obstacle course, musical petting zoo, photos with Springfield Little Theatre characters and more.

Bark in the Park is tomorrow (4/28) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Phelps Grove Park, 950 E. Bennett in Springfield. It will feature demonstrations, live music and a Canine Vendor Village. Proceeds benefit Cruse Dog Park.

The Bark Ranger Program is tomorrow morning (4/28) at 9 at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond, MO. A park ranger and local vet will walk with visitors and their dogs along the one-mile Carver Trail. At the end of the walk, dogs will take the B.A.R.K. Ranger pledge and will be sworn in as official B.A.R.K. Rangers.

Celebrate World Tai Chi Day tomorrow morning (4/28) from 9:30 to 11:30 at the Springfield Art Museum’s Outdoor Amphitheater, 1111 E. Brookside Dr. in Springfield. There will be free demonstrations and interactive Tai Chi and meditation classes. Take a blanket or yoga mat and water. Click here to learn more.

The Joplin Empire Market will host its opening day tomorrow (4/28) at 931 E. 4th Street in Joplin. The event will feature fresh produce, fresh baked bread and pastries, live music, food trucks and more.

The Soroptimist International of Joplin will host the third annual Comedy for Camp tomorrow night (4/28) at 6 at 1208 S. Main. It will include comedy, food and a live and silent auction. Proceeds will benefit a week-long camp for foster kids.

The Missouri State University Marketing Association will host the Hope on Wheels Car Show tomorrow (4/28) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Lot 24. Proceeds will benefit Convoy of Hope.

The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson invites you to go on the Taneycomo Trail Hike tomorrow morning (4/28) at 10. The hike will connect you to the history of the White River and the large lakes of the area were formed. To register, (417) 334-4865.

The MSU softball team will host Indiana State tomorrow (4/28) at noon and 2 and Sunday morning (4/29) at 11 at Killian Sports Complex. For ticket information, (417) 836-7678 or missouristatetix.com.

The MSU Women’s Soccer vs. Alumni Game will be held tomorrow afternoon (4/28) at 1 at the Allison South Stadium. For ticket information, (417) 836-7678 or missouristatetix.com.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center invites anyone 12 to 17-years-old to Conservation TEENS: Fishing for River Monsters tomorrow (4/28). The group will travel to a nearby waterway to fish for carp. To register, (417) 888-4237.

The Lebanon Farmer’s Market will be open tomorrow (4/28) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Lebanon, off Jefferson by the railroad tracks.

The C-Street City Market will be open tomorrow (4/28) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the Footbridge on Commercial Street.

The Greater Ozarks Farmers’ Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon tomorrow (4/28) in the southeast corner of the Battlefield Mall Parking Lot.

Farmers’ Market of the Ozarks will be open tomorrow (4/28) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2144 E. Republic Rd. in Springfield.

The Planet Unity Earth Day Celebration will be held tomorrow (4/28) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Unity of Springfield, 2214 E. Seminole in Springfield. Learn about recycling, composting, extreme couponing and more. The event will also feature hands-on activities, a plant sale, local artisans and more.

The Harry Potter Storytime, with the cast of “The Boy Who Lived” at the Springfield Little Theatre, will start tomorrow morning (4/28) at 11 for grade kindergarten through eighth at the Park Central Branch Library.

Tomorrow (4/28) is Build It Saturday at the Republic Branch Library starting at 11 a.m. LEGO bricks, blocks and other building materials will be provided.

The Roller Coaster Challenge will start tomorrow afternoon (4/28) at 2 at the Library Center for kids in grades four through six. They’ll learn about the science of roller coasters and work as a team to create and test a virtual roller coaster.

Saturday Sounds is tomorrow afternoon (4/28) at 2 at the Library Station with Judy Domeny Bowen performing traditional Ozarks folk music.

The MSU Grand Chorus and Symphony Orchestra will combine to present the President’s Concert Sunday afternoon (4/29) at 3:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts. Admission is free.

High Hopes Bluegrass will present a concert Sunday (4/29) at 2 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library.

The Lebanon Concert Association presents the Barry Manilow tribute, “I Write the Songs,” Sunday (4/29) at the Cowan Civic Center, 500 E. Elm in Lebanon. For ticket information, (417) 588-2902.

Park Rx Day is Sunday (4/29) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at George Washington Carver National Monument, 5646 Carver Rd. in Diamond, MO. The day will include a walk at 11 a.m., yoga at noon and a nutrition workshop at 1. gwca