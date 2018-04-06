Weekend Outlook April 6-8, 2018

First Friday Art Walk is tonight (4/6) from 6 to 10 at several venues in downtown Springfield.

A Pre-K Open Studio Session will be held this morning (4/6) from 10:30 to noon at the Springfield Art Museum, 1111 E. Brookside Dr. Classes are free, but registration is required.

Family Movie Night at the Library is tonight (4/6) at 6:30 at the Library Center. Sing along with the movie, “Descendants,” not rated.

OTC’s Fine Arts Department will present The Traveling Symphony’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” throughout April at various outdoor locations. Performances will be held tonight (3/6) at 6 on Park Central Square in Springfield and tomorrow and Sunday (4/8-4/9) at 6 Founders Park in Springfield. Pre-show acts begin at 5:30. Admission is free.

The Missouri State University Foreign Language Institute will host a Community Language Open House tonight (4/6) from 6 to 7:30 at the Morris Center, 301 S. Jefferson, in Springfield. Try several different languages by taking part in 20-minute sessions.

The Little Acorn’s program, “Egg-squisite Eggs,” will be held this morning (4/6) at 10 and at 11:15 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Kids three to six years-old will learn why animals begin their lives in eggs. To register, (417) 888-4237.

The Missouri State University Beach Volleyball vs. Maroon and White Scrimmage will be held this afternoon (4/6) at 3 at Hammons Student Center.

The Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell in Springfield, will host a Bilingual Storytime this morning (4/6) at 11:15 for infants up to age six.

The Spring Diversity Festival, hosted by Out in Eureka, continues through Sunday (4/8) in Eureka Springs, Arkansas with a variety of events and activities.

Art created by children at Isabel’s House, a crisis nursery in Springfield, will be available for purchase tonight (4/6) at the Park Central Library during the First Friday Art Walk. There will also be live music and the display, “Hope of Isabel’s House.” Find more information here.

MSU biology professor, Dr. Janice Greene, will present the lecture, “Bull Shoals Field Station, Migrating Birds and Geography,” this afternoon (4/6) at 3:30 in Temple Hall Room 345.

Archaeologist Dr. Douglas Scott will present “Fields of Fire: Indian and Army Tactics at the 1876 Little Bighorn Battle” tonight (4/6) at 6 in Plaster Student Union, Room 300, on the Missouri State University campus.

The Missouri State University Baseball Bears will host Evansville tonight (4/6) at 6:30, tomorrow (4/7) at 2 and Sunday (4/8) at 1 at Hammons Field. For ticket information, (417) 836-7678 or missouristatetix.com.

Lawless and Mae will present a concert tonight (4/6) at 7 at the Lyric Theater, 113 W. Rush in Harrison, Arkansas. Their style is country with a little bit of bluegrass, gospel and rock ‘n roll.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will host a Native Plant Sale and Garden Seminar tomorrow (4/7) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Workshops will be held on a variety of topics, and native plants will be available from several vendors. For details, (417) 888-4237.

The Cherry Blossom Kite and Pinata Festival is tomorrow (4/7) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park, 2400 S. Scenic. The event will offer kite building, decorating and flying, pinatas, face painting, chopsticks instruction, origami and more. There will also be storytelling, live music and Japanese dances. Admission is free. The cost for a kite kit is $5.

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will hold its 18th annual Park Day Cleanup tomorrow (4/7), and volunteers are needed. Meet at the Visitor Center at 8:30 a.m. to register and to be placed into a work group. Work will include landscape clean-up around the visitor center and the picnic area, removal of trash and flood debris along the banks of Wilson Creek and moving educational supplies to a new facility. For more information or to pre-register, (417) 732-2662.

Drury’s International Student Association will host the 31st annual International Food Festival tomorrow night (4/7) from6 to 9 in the Findlay Student Center. Tickets are $15 for the general public. The dinner will include dishes from 10 different countries, including Italy, Egypt, Pakistan, Slovenia,Costa Rica and more. The event will also feature live performances of cultural songs and dance from across the globe as well as a parade of world flags.

The Springfield Art Museum, 1111 E. Brookside Dr., will host the All School Exhibition Family Day tomorrow (4/7) from 10 a.m. to noon with gallery activities and art making. Admission is free.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board’s Outdoor Initiatives will offer tours of Doling Park’s Giboney Cave tomorrow (4/7) at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. for ages six and up. The cost is $4/person or $12 for a family of four for the walking tour and $6 or $20 for a family of four for the tunnel tour.

Farmers Market of the Ozarks will host the Spring Kick-Off tomorrow (4/7) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities will include free gardening activities, a compost workshop, kids’ activities, live music by Melinda Mullins and food trucks.

Ultimate Challenge Championship Bullriding will be at the Cowan Civic Center in tomorrow night (4/7) at 7.

The program, “Animals of Harry Potter,” will start tomorrow morning (4/7) at 10:30 at the Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell in Springfield. Representatives of Dickerson Park Zoo will talk about animals you might have heard about in the Harry Potter stories. The program will also include animal crafts and activities.

The Springfield-Greene County Library and the Moxie present “King Lear” tomorrow (4/7) at 1 p.m. for adults at the Moxie, 305 S. Campbell in Springfield. The 2015 film stars Colm Feore. Admission is free.

The program, “Emergency Preparedness for Kids and Families” will start tomorrow afternoon (4/7) at 2 at the Library Station, 2535 N. Kansas Expressway, for families with kids in grades K-five. The American Red Cross will teach kids how to create emergency supply kits using pillow cases while parents learn what they can do to make sure the whole family is prepared for an emergency. Registration is required.

The MSU Low Brass Day Finale Concert, with guest artist, Christopher Bill, will be held tomorrow night (4/7) at 5:30 in Ellis Recital Hall on the MSU campus. Admission is free.

The Camp Barnabas Big Party Half Marathon, 5K and Family Stroll will be held tomorrow morning (4/7) at Jordan Valley Park in Springfield.

The Annual Show-Me Gourd Art Festival is tomorrow and Sunday (4/7-4/8) at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

The Greater Springfield Farmer’s Market is open tomorrow morning (4/7) from 8 to noon at the southeast corner of the Battlefield Mall parking lot.

The Four-State Guitar Show is tomorrow (4/7) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Shrine Mosque, 601 E. St. Louis in Springfield. There will be dealers and builders from across the country, expert clinics and live music. Texas blues-rock musician, Lance Lopez, will take the stage at 5:30. Admission is $12 at the door.

The Missouri State University women’s soccer team will host Missouri Southern State University tomorrow night (4/7) at 5:30 at the Allison South Stadium. For ticket information, (417) 836-7678 or missouristatetix.com.

Archaeologist Dr. Douglas Scott will present “The Civil War in the Trans-Mississippi West: Archaeology of the Battle of Wilson’s Creek, Pea Ridge and Other Stories” tomorrow night (4/7) at 7:45 at the Oasis Hotel and Convention Center Maui Ballroom, 2546 N. Glenstone in Springfield. Admission is free.

See the movie, “Hook,” rated PG, tomorrow (4/7) at 3 at the Fair Grove Branch Library, 81 S. Orchard Blvd. in Fair Grove. More information here.

Number one Billboard blues artist, Anthony Gomes, will be at Krave, 1614 S. Glenstone, tomorrow night (4/7) at 8. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. For more information, click here.

The MSU men’s soccer team will host the University of Central Arkansas Sunday (4/8) at 2 and Southwest Baptist at 4:30 at the Allison South Stadium. For ticket information, (417) 836-7678 or missouristatetix.com.

The Pregnancy Care Center annual banquet is tomorrow night (4/7) at 6 at the University Plaza Hotel and Convention Center, 333 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway. Guest speaker will be Kirk Walden, author of The Wall.

CoxHealth will host the annual Baby Affair tomorrow (4/7) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cox South with vendor displays, demonstrations, classes and door prizes. Attendees may take diapers to donate to CoxHealth’s Diaper Drive. For more information, (417) 269-LADY.

The C-Street City Market will be open tomorrow (4/7) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the historic Footbridge at Jefferson and Commercial.

Mercy and the Drew Lewis Foundation at the Fairbanks will offer free cancer screenings tomorrow (4/7) from 8 a.m. to noon at 1126 N. Broadway in Springfield. Head and neck and skin cancer screenings will be offered as well as mammograms, blood pressure checks and information on smoking cessation and healthy eating. To register for mammograms, (417i) 820-2790 and for other screenings, (417) 820-2588.

417 Magazine’s Fashination will be held tomorrow night (4/7) at the Springfield Expo Center, 635 E. St. Louis,with a VIP Party, Fashion Show and After Party.

You’re invited to celebrate National Zoo Lovers Day Sunday (4/8) at Dickerson Park Zoo. You’ll be able to watch animals receive special enrichment activities and treats and hear from animal health staff and zookeepers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regular admission applies. Learn more here.

Kids in grades two through five will learn to make different kinds of slime during “Slimy Sunday” Sunday afternoon (4/8) at 2 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library, 2214 Brentwood Blvd. in Springfield.

The Sunday Sounds Concert Series continues Sunday afternoon (4/8) at 2 at the Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell in Springfield, with the Bob Holden Jazz Ensemble.