Weekend Outlook December 15-17, 2017

Joplin Little Theatre, 3009 W. First St. in Joplin, presents “I’ll be Home for Christmas” tonight and tomorrow night (12/15-12/16) and Sunday (12/17) at 2:30

Parent Café: Special Needs Edition is tonight (12/15) from 6 to 8 at the Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell in Springfield. Meet new people, share ideas and learn about community resources in this special Parent Cafe presented jointly with Include Ozarks and Community Partnership of the Ozarks. Dinner and child care will be provided. To register, (417) 616-0554.

A Drive-Through Christmas Tree Forest is open each night until December 31 from 5 to 8 at the Great Passion Play in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Donations are accepted.

The School of the Performing Arts will present “The Nutcracker Visits Winter Wonderland” tomorrow afternoon (12/16) at 3 at the Cowan Civic Center in Lebanon.

MOVIE FLIX, a monthly series featuring essential films for kids to see before they turn 13, continues this weekend at the Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell in downtown Springfield. The Goonies will be shown today (12/15) at 4 p.m. and tomorrow (12/16) at 10 a.m. Admission is free.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond, MO will present the program, “Expressions of the Soul,” tomorrow and Sunday (12/16-12/17) at 1. See images of Carver's artwork that he used to convey the sense of serenity and personal rejuvenation.

A Community Sing-Along will be held tomorrow (12/16) at 5 p.m. at Basin Spring Park in downtown Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Take cookies to share. Hot apple cider will be provided.

The program, Winter Fly Fishing for Beginners, will be held tomorrow morning (12/16) from 8 to noon at Roaring River Hatchery in Cassville. Registration is required.

Learn how to make snowmen from pallets during a program for adults tomorrow (12/16) from 1 to 3 at the Library Station, 2535 N. Kansas Expressway. To register, (417) 616-0683.

A volunteer naturalist with the Springfield Conservation Nature Center will take people 18 and older on a five-mile hike tomorrow (12/16) at Prairie State Park. To register, (417) 888-4237.

The Missouri State University women’s basketball team will host Northwestern tomorrow afternoon (12/15) at 2 at JQH Arena. For ticket information, (417) 836-7678 or missouristatetix.com.

The Little Acorns program, Winter Woodpeckers, for kids three to six-years-old, starts tomorrow morning (12/16) at 11 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. To register, (417) 888-4237.

The Festival of Stars Toy and Donation Drive will be held tomorrow (12/16) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Main Street Merchandise Outlet, 1525 N. Main St. in Harrison, Arkansas. The drive will benefit children at Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

The Empty Doors CD Release Party with Marideth Sisco and Friends will be held Sunday (12/17) at the Library Center. A social hour starts at 2 with a concert at 3.

Santa will fly into the Floyd W. Jones Airport in Lebanon Sunday (12/17) at 1:30. The event includes hot chocolate, candy canes, cookies and milk.

The Springfield-Drury Girls Choir will present a concert Sunday afternoon (12/17) at 3 at Drury’s Stone Chapel.