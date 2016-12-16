Weekend Outlook December 16-18, 2016

Children’s Ballet of the Ozarks will present “The Nutcracker” tonight (12/16) at 7 and tomorrow (12/17) at 2 and 7 at the West Plains Civic Center Theater. For ticket information, www.childrensballetoftheozarks.com

The Springfield Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” today through Sunday (12/16-12/18) at the Landers Theatre, but all shows except for tonight’s are already sold out. For ticket information, springfieldlittletheatre.org

The Films with WINGS Film Festival, featuring films written and directed by WINGS students, starts at 6 at tonight (12/16) at the Springfield Art Museum.

MOXIE FLIX, a monthly series focusing on essential films for kids to see before they turn 13, will feature the 1984 film, “The Neverending Story,” today (12/16) at 4:30 and tomorrow morning (12/17) at 10 at the Moxie, 305 S. Campbell. And the Moxie: On Stage series will feature “War Horse” tomorrow at noon and Sunday night (12/18) at 6. To learn more, moxiecinema.com

The Little Acorns program, “Wildlife in Winter,” for ages three to six, will be held at 10 or 11:15 this morning (12/16) and tomorrow morning (12/17) at 11 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. To register, 888-4237.

Candy Cane Lane, a drive-through light display at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park, is open each night from 5 to 8 through Sunday (12/18). There is a fee.

Elm Branch Christian Church, 121 E. Olive, in Aurora presents a Live Nativity today through Sunday (12/16-12/18). To learn more, click here.

Kids in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to the Holiday Craft Extravaganza tomorrow morning (12/17) at 10:30 at the Park Central Library. For details, 831-1342.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will lead a five-mile hike at Stockton State Park tomorrow (12/17) for anyone 18 and older. To register, 888-4237.

See the 1954 film, “White Christmas,” tomorrow (12/17) at 2 at the Library Center, and “The Jungle Book,” which came out this year, will be shown at 2 p.m. at the Republic Branch Library.

The Festival of Lights, a light display at Monett’s South Park, is open until 9:30 on week nights and 10:30 on weekends. Admission is free.

The Christmas Lights of Ozarks, a light display at Finley River Park, is open through January 8.