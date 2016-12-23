Weekend Outlook December 23-25, 2016

The Festival of Lights, a light display at Monett’s South Park, is open until 9:30 on week nights and 10:30 on weekends. Admission is free.

Christmas Lights of Ozark are open at Finley River Park through January 8th each night from 6 to 11. For details, click here.

The Republic Branch Library will host a Christmas Storytime for kids up to age six this morning at 10. To learn more, thelibrary.org or 732-7284.

A Christmas Pop-Up Performance featuring Shaun Munday and Nate Fredrick will be held tonight (12/23) at 8 (doors open at 7) at Vintage Dancelounge, 301 Park Central East in Springfield.

The Moxie Cinema’s ON STAGE Series will feature “The Nutcracker” today (12/23) at 4, tomorrow (12/24) at 12:30 and Sunday (12/25) at 6. For more information, moxiecinema.com

C-Street Lights up the Holidays continues through Christmas with luminaries lining Commercial Street between Washington and Grant in Springfield from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Windows at the Fox animated exhibit continues through January 20 at the History Museum on the Square in Springfield.

Mapping Missouri continues through January 21 at the History Museum on the Square. It features maps from the Missouri State Archives collection.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond, MO will show the film, “Christmas in Yellowstone,” tomorrow (12/24). For details, nps.gov/gwca or (417) 325-4151.

Mediacom Ice Park will offer free public ice skating Sunday night (12/25) from 5 to 6. Skate rental is $2.50. For more information, click here.

The Yulefest Community Dinner will be held Sunday (12/25) from noon to 2 at the Cowen Civic Center, 400 E. Elm in Lebanon. Volunteers are needed. To learn more, (417) 288-1047.