Weekend Outlook December 30, 2016-January 1, 2017

Christmas Lights of Ozark are open at Finley River Park through January 8th each night from 6 to 11.

The Windows at the Fox animated exhibit continues through January 20 at the History Museum on the Square in Springfield. or details,

Mapping Missouri continues through January 21 at the History Museum on the Square. It features maps from the Missouri State Archives collection.

The Missouri State Lady Bears basketball team will host UNI tonight (12/30) at 7:05 at JQH Arena. For ticket information, 836-7678 or missouristatetix.com

The Downtown Livewires will be the featured act at the New Year’s Eve EVE party tonight (12/30) at 8 at The Lyric Theater in Harrison, Arkansas.

Comedian Tim Northern will be at Billiards of Springfield’s Blue Room Comedy Club, 541 E. St. Louis, tonight (12/30) and tomorrow night (12/31) at 8. Admission is $10. To learn more, (417) 986-4866 or click here.

American Arenacross is at the Cowan Civic Center in Lebanon today and tomorrow (12/30-12/31).

The MSU men’s basketball team will host Indiana State tomorrow morning (12/31) at 11 at JQH Arena. For ticket information, 836-7678 or missouristatetix.com

The Chilly 5K and Kids’ Frozen Fun Run starts at 10 tomorrow morning (12/31) at the Joplin Family Y.

Dickerson Park Zoo will host a “Zoo Year’s Eve” celebration for kids tomorrow morning (12/31) at 9:30 featuring art projects and animal friends. Registration is required.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents “Noon Year’s Eve: Marvels of Motion” tomorrow (12/31) from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It will feature a steam punk maker space, an engineering race, a balloon drop at noon and more. For details, 862-9910 or discoverycenter.org

The 2017 New Year’s Eve Pub Crawl will feature 13 venues in downtown Springfield. For more information, click here.

The National Tiger Sanctuary in Saddlebrook, MO will host “Cubbies by Twilight,” which will include a sneak peak of lion cubs born in the spring, tomorrow night (12/31) at 5:30.

The New Year’s Eve Gospel Dinner will be held tomorrow night (12/31) at 7 at the Old Glass Place, 521 E. St. Louis, featuring the wacky gals from Tuna Texas. Proceeds will benefit Springfield Little Theatre and Rare Breed Youth Services.

The Library Station presents “Noon Year’s Eve” tomorrow (12/31) at 11 a.m. for kids in grades K-five and their families. For more information, thelibrary.org or 865-1340.

“STEAM Play Saturday” for kids in grades K-eight will be held tomorrow morning (12/31) at 11 at the Republic Branch Library. The program encourages mathematical thinking, scientific reasoning, creative problem solving and an appreciation for their connection to art.

The MSU Lady Bears basketball team will host Drake Sunday afternoon (1/1) at 2:05 at JQH Arena. For ticket information, 836-7678 or missouristatetix.com