Weekend Outlook February 17-19, 2017

ARC of the Ozarks will host the ninth annual Hunt and Fish Outdoor Show tomorrow and Sunday (2/18-2/19) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Springfield Expo Center. The event will feature experts on a variety of topics, demonstrations and vendors. Proceeds will benefit the No Limits Summer Camp. KSMU's Michele Skalicky talks with Lauren Holder, marketing and development coordinator for ARC of the Ozarks, about the event.

A Night of Art & Soul, part of Missouri State University’s Black History Month, will start at 7 tonight (2/17) at the Plaster Student Union. The event will feature music, entertainment and art from the 1990's.

All eight Harry Potter movies will be shown this weekend at the Gillioz Theatre during Potterfest. Movies can be seen tonight through Sunday (2/17-2/19).

The 20th annual Great Backyard Bird Count is today (2/17) through February 20.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center’s Nature and the Arts Series will feature “Songs of the Ozarks” with Michael Fraser and Tenley Hanson of the Shortleaf Band tonight (2/17) at 7. The band has spent many years performing and teaching about the land, people and music of the Ozarks. To register, 888-4237.

Kids three to six-years-old are invited to the Little Acorns program, “Groundhog Day,” today (2/17) at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and tomorrow morning (2/18) at 11 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. To register, 888-4237.

Children in second grade and younger, including infants, are invited to “Take a StoryWalk!” this morning (2/17) at 10 at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center. Hear a story inside and then take a StoryWalk.

The Republic Branch Library will offer “Mini Golf @ the Library” tonight (2/17) from 6 to 8 for all ages. After hearing a story, play golf on a special mini golf course.

The Discovery Center of Springfield’s Science Sprouts program will be held today (2/17) at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with stories and demonstrations.

The Eureka Gras Night Parade will start tonight (2/17) at 6 on Spring and Main Streets in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. It’s part of Eureka Springs Mardi Gras.

The 27th annual Harrison Noon Lions Club Chili Dinner is today (2/17) from 4:30 to 6:30 at the Harrison High School cafeteria. Proceeds benefit a variety of nonprofit organizations and programs.

Ozarks Public Television will host Seuss Science Day tomorrow (2/18) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Discovery Center of Springfield. The event will include science demonstrations, storytelling and a visit by the Cat in the Hat.

Lebanon High School will present “Mary Poppins” tonight and tomorrow night (2/17-2/18) at 7 at the Cowan Civic Center. To learn more, click here.

The Greater Ozarks Audubon Society invites you to go along on a birdwatching trip to Lockwood tomorrow (2/18) to look for winter raptor visitors. Meet at 8 a.m. in the northwest corner of the Walmart parking lot at Sunshine and W. Bypass. Take lunch, snacks and drinks.

The Community Partnership Open, featuring 19 holes of miniature golf, will be held tomorrow night (2/18) at 6 at the Ramada Oasis Convention Center with live music, a silent auction and raffle prizes.

The Missouri River Bird Observatory will capture and band birds tomorrow (2/18) from 1 to 4 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Stop by anytime to see birds up close. To find out more, 888-4237.

See the documentary, “Can You Dig This” tomorrow (2/18) at 1 at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library. The film follows the inspiration journeys of four unlikely urban gardeners. The program is for adults. For details, click here.

The classic film, “The Pajama Game,” from 1957, will be shown at 2 tomorrow (2/18) at the Library Center.

The Moxie’s Essentials film series will show the 1949 film, Adam’s Rib, Sunday (2/19) at 3:45 and Monday night (2/20) at 7.

The Circle on the Square Holistic Life Center presents Dances of Universal Peace on Springfield’s Park Central Square Sunday afternoon (2/19) at 3.

Fees will be waived Monday (2/20) at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Monday (2/20) for Fee Free Day.