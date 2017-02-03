Weekend Outlook February 3-5, 2017

See a traditional Chinese instrument demonstration with Missouri State University music professor Dr. John Prescott this morning (2/3) at 11 and tomorrow (2/4) at 2 in Siceluff Hall, room 124.

A Chinese Cuisine Workshop will start this morning (2/3) at 10 in Siceluff Hall, room 124 on the MSU campus.

Peking Opera Songs & Traditional Chinese Dance will be held this morning (2/3) at 11:30 in Siceluff Hall, room 124.

A Chinese Dumpling Workshop and Tasting will be held today (2/3) at 12:30 in Missouri State University’s Siceluff Hall. Learn to wrap and cook your own dumplings and then eat them.

Peter Longley will present a slideshow and discussion on the “Great Gardens of England—Sissinghurst Castle and Great Dixter, Kent” tonight (2/3) at 6:30 at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center.

The Central High School Kilties will host their annual Chili Supper and Silent Auction fundraiser tonight (2/3) from 6 to 9 at Central High School, 423 E. Central. Tickets are $5 for anyone 12 and older and $3 for kids three to 11.

First Friday Art Walk is tonight (2/3) from 6 to 10 in downtown Springfield.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Trivia Night is tonight (2/3) at 6 at the Knights of Columbus Hall. For information about team registration, click here.

The MSU Music Department presents The American Art Song Recital tonight (2/3) at 5:30 at Grace United Methodist Church, 600 S. Jefferson.

Dickerson Park Zoo will host Zooper Bowl weekend today through Sunday (2/3-2/5). Four cans of food for Ozarks Food Harvest will get you half off admission. For more information, dickersonparkzoo.org or 864-1800.

The Missouri State University Film Series presents a free screening of a new feature film produced in Missouri. “Lotwana” will start at 7 tonight (2/3) in the Plaster Student Union Theatre.

“9 to 5, the Musical,” a Springfield Little Theatre production, continues through Sunday (2/5) at the Landers Theatre. For ticket information, springfieldlittletheatre.org or 869-1334.

The Little Acorns program, “Beautiful Bluebirds,” for kids three to six-years-old, will be held this morning (2/3) at 10 and 11:15 and tomorrow (2/4) at 11 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. To register, 888-4237.

The Discovery Center of Springfield will host “Cub Scout Night” tonight (2/3) from 6:30 to 9 at the center, 438 E. St. Louis. Scouts can earn up to 13 badge requirements. For more information, discoverycenter.org or 862-9910.

The Harlem Globetrotters will be at JQH Arena on the Missouri State campus tonight (2/3) at 7. For ticket information, 836-5768 or missouristatetix.com

“El Monstero—the Definitive Pink Floyd Tribute” starts at 8 tomorrow night (2/4) at the Gillioz Theatre. For details,gillioz.org or 863-9491.

Christian County Master Gardeners will present a seminar on pruning and fertilizing tomorrow (2/4) at 1 at the Nixa Community Center. To register, 581-3558.

The Meet and Greet Celebration: Show & Tell Mixer, Connecting with Millennial Youth and Family in a Title I Community will start at 1 tomorrow (2/4) at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library. For details, thelibrary.org.

The 12th Eureka Mardi Gras Taste of N’Awlins is tomorrow (2/4) from 1 to 3 at Grand Central Hotel and Tavern in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

The Moxie Cinema will host a screening of the hockey documentary, Ice Guardians, tomorrow afternoon (2/4) at 1.

Boy Scouts of America, Troop 16, will host a Chili Supper, Bake Sale and Silent Auction tomorrow (2/4) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1551 E. Portland in Springfield.

Adults are invited to the program, “Meet the 3-D Printer,” tomorrow (2/4) at 2 at the Library Center. To learn more, thelibrary.org

Adults will make lip balm during the program, “Crafty DIY,” tomorrow afternoon (2/4) at 3 at the Library Station. For more information, thelibrary.org

The Park Central Library’s Walk-in Weekend Theater will show “The Philadelphia Story” tomorrow night (2/4) at 6:30.

The Midwest Regional Beer, Wine, Cheese & Chocolate Festival is tomorrow (2/4) from noon to 4 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

Tea for Two to benefit the Diaper Resource Center starts at 2 tomorrow (2/4) in West Plains.

The George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will host “Expressions of the Soul,” tomorrow and Sunday (2/4-2/5) at 1. View images of Carver’s artwork.

A Traditional Chinese Dance Demonstration starts at 1:30 tomorrow (2/4) in Missouri State University’s Siceluff Hall.

A Taiji Demonstration and Workshop will be held tomorrow afternoon (2/4) at 2:30 in MSU’s Siceluff Hall.

A Dragon and Lion Dance starts at 3 tomorrow (2/4) in MSU’s Siceluff Hall.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center’s Teen Club will take a birding trip to Busiek State Forest and Wildlife Area. To learn more or to register, 888-4237.

Preschool Mini Makers, “Safari,” for ages three to five, will be held tomorrow morning (2/4) at 10:30 at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin.

Make a glass heart candy dish during a workshop tomorrow afternoon (2/4) at 1 at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin.

The MSU Music Department will present a Voice Area Recital Sunday (2/5) at 3 at King’s Way United Methodist Church, 2401 S. Lone Pine.

The Midtown Concert Series continues Sunday afternoon (2/5) at 3 at Central Christian Church with the second annual Candace L. French Memorial Piano Concert.