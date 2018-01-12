Weekend Outlook January 12-15, 2018

An Owl Prowl and Evening Stroll will be held tonight (1/12) from 6 to 9 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Dickerson Park Zoo will offer two indoor programs at 6:30 and 7:30, and the trails will be open and patrolled, so take a flashlight and dress for the weather. To learn more, (417) 888-4237 or click here.

The 2018 Cardinals Caravan will make a stop in Springfield today (1/12) at 12:15 at the Hammons Field Training Facility. Doors open at 11:30. The first 400 kids, 15 and under, in the door will receive an autograph ticket, which will guarantee one autograph from each current and former player.

The 27th annual Levi Englert Basketball Tournament, to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, is today through Sunday (1/12-1/14) at 317 Comingo Ave. in Joplin.

The USA Dance, Ozarks Chapter, will host the Madhatter’s Ball tonight (1/12) 7:15 at the Northview Center at Doling Park, 301 E. Talmage in Springfield. Admission is $10 for nonmembers and $7 for members and students.

Moxie Mornings continues tomorrow (1/13) at 10 a.m. Kids two to six-years-old will watch an innovative short film and create art. Admission is free.

The Drury Lady Panthers will host Missouri S&T tomorrow (1/13) at 1 at the O’Reilly Family Event Center. The men’s basketball team will host Missouri S&T at 3. For more information, click here.

A Winter Tree ID program will start tomorrow morning (1/13) at 10 at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson. Learn how to identify trees when they don’t have any leaves.

A film on Martin Luther King will be shown tomorrow, Sunday and Monday (1/13-1/15) at 1 at George Washington Carver National Monument, 5646 Carver Rd. in Diamond.

The Little Acorns program, Calling all Owls, for ages three to six, will start tomorrow morning (1/13) at 11 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. To register, (417) 888-4237.

Second Saturday Art Walk is tomorrow (1/13) from noon to 5 in downtown Springfield.

The Mad Dog Demolition Derby will be at the Cowan Civic Center, 500 E. Elm in Lebanon, tomorrow night (1/13) at 7:30. For ticket information, (417) 532-4642.

The MSU men’s basketball team will host Indiana State Sunday afternoon (1/14) at 2 at JQH Arena. For ticket information, (417) 836-7678 or click here.

The Sunday Concert Series will continue Sunday afternoon (1/14) at 2 at the Library Center. The featured performer will be Blue Train, a local contemporary bluegrass band. Admission is free.

A march to celebrate the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will start at 9 Monday morning (1/15) at Mediacom Ice Park. It will end at the Gillioz Theatre where a program will be held. For details, click here.

A volunteer work day is set for Monday (1/15) at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. To learn more or to sign up, click here.