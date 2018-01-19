Weekend Outlook January 19-21, 2018

MSU Lady Bears Basketball will host Valparaiso tonight (1/19) at 7:05 at JQH Arena. For ticket information, (417) 836-7678 or missouristatetix.com.

The Ozark Mountain Music Festival, a celebration of Indie/Folk music, continues through Sunday (1/21) in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. For a schedule and ticket information, click here.

SWMO NOW will hold a 24-hour voter registration event this weekend. The kickoff event is tonight (1/19) from 6 to 8 at Sisters in Thyme, 306 E. Commercial St., in Springfield. A wrap up event will be held tomorrow night (1/20) from 7 to 10 at Queen City Wine Dive, 105 Park Central Square.

Springfield Little Theatre presents West Side Story through February 4. For more information, (417) 869-1334 or springfieldlittletheatre.org.

Springfield Shakespeare at the Columns presents Titus Andronicus at the Springfield Art Museum, 1111 E. Brookside Dr., today through Sunday (1/19-1/21) and January 26-28. Admission is free.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre, 302 E. Pershing, presents Grounded, the story of an ace fighter pilot whose career is ended early due to an unexpected pregnancy, through January 28.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will host Eagle Days this weekend. Programs, featuring live eagles, will be held at the nature center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way, tomorrow every hour on the hour from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday (1/20-1/21) at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30. Spotting scopes will be set up at the Lake Springfield Boathouse to look for bald eagles in the wild. To learn more, (417) 888-4237.

The 4th annual Camp Barnabas Snow Ball will be held tomorrow night (1/20) at 7 at Glendale High School, 2727 S. Ingram Mill in Springfield. The dance is for people with disabilities in southwest Missouri. Admission is a suggested $5 donation at the door.

417’s Whiskey Festival will be held tomorrow (1/20) at 5 p.m. at the Genny Morris Conservation Center, 600 W. Sunshine, to benefit Care to Learn. You must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets range from $10-$160. For details, (417) 883-7417.

The 2018 Springfield Heart and Stroke Ball is set for tomorrow night (1/20) at 6 at Hotel Vandivort, 305 E. Walnut, in downtown Springfield. The event will include dinner, entertainment and live and silent auctions. For ticket information, (417) 881-1121.

America will be at the Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central East in downtown Springfield, tomorrow night (11/20) at 8. For ticket information, gillioz.org.

A Contra Dance starts at 7 tomorrow night (1/20) at the Boys and Girls Club Henderson Unit, 835 W. Calhoun. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for members and those 10 to 21-years-old. For more information, (417) 862-8681.

Learn how to make a nesting box for bluebirds during the program, Woodworking for Wildlife, tomorrow morning (1/20) at 8:30 at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center near Ash Grove. To register, (417) 742-4361 or click here.

The program, Expressions of the Soul, will be held tomorrow and Sunday (1/20-1/21) at 1 at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. See images of Carver’s artwork that he used to convey the sense of serenity and personal rejuvenation.

A yoga class for adults will be held tomorrow (1/20) at 2 at the Library Station.

Springfield Symphony presents “Romantic Revolution” tomorrow night (1/20) at 7:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts. For ticket information, (417) 836-7678 or missouristatetix.com.

MSU Lady Bears Basketball will host Loyola Sunday afternoon (1/21) at 2:05 at JQH Arena. For ticket information, (417) 836-7678 or missouristatetix.com.

Springfield Missouri Feminists and the Springfield-Greene County Library will host a screening of Equal Means Equal at 1 Sunday (1/21) at the Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell, in Springfield. The 2016 film, not rated, looks at an array of struggles for women stemming from an absence of explicit protections in the U.S. Constitution.

The MSU Chorale and Wind Ensemble will present a concert Sunday afternoon (1/21) at 3:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts. Admission is free. https://calendar.missouristate.edu/event/96654/182264