Weekend Outlook January 20-22, 2017

Eagle Days returns to the Springfield Conservation Nature Center tomorrow (1/21) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday (1/22) from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Michele Skalicky talks with nature center naturalist, Kim Banner, about the event.

Dickerson Park Zoo will present programs featuring a live eagle every hour on the hour until 3 tomorrow and until 3:30 Sunday, and you can try to spot eagles in the wild at the Lake Springfield Boathouse. To learn more click here or 888-4237.

Missouri State University will host a watch party for the MSU Chorale’s Inauguration performance at 10:30 this morning in the Plaster Student Union Theatre.

The MO State women’s basketball team will host Illinois State tonight (1/20) at 7:05 and Bradley Sunday (1/22) at 2:05 at JQH Arena. For ticket information, 836-7678 or missouristatetix.com

Mapping Missouri continues through tomorrow (1/21) at the History Museum on the Square. It features maps from the Missouri State Archives collection.

Springfield Little Theatre presents the musical, “9 to 5,” today through February 5 at the Landers Theatre. For ticket information, springfieldlittletheatre.org or 869-1334.

The Joplin Family YMCA will host the Active Older Adults monthly luncheon today (1/20) at 12:30 at the South Branch. Take a side dish to share.

Comedian Greg Warren will be at the Blue Room Comedy Club at Billiards of Springfield, 541 E. St. Louis in Springfield, tonight (1/20) at 8 and tomorrow night (1/21) at 8 and 10. For more information, (417) 986-4866 or www.417comedy.com

The Ozark Mountain Music Festival continues through Sunday (1/22) at Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. To view a schedule of events, click here.

The Wildcat Glades Conservation & Audubon Center in Joplin will offer the program, “The Salamander Room,” tomorrow afternoon (1/21) at 1 for kids three to six-years-old. Hear a story, learn about salamanders and then create a painting of one.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will host the program, “Raptors: Birds of Prey,” tomorrow morning (1/21) at 11, featuring live raptors.

The MO State men’s basketball team will host Bradley tomorrow afternoon (1/21) at 2 at JQH Arena. For ticket information, 836-7678 or missouristatetix.com

The Discovery Center of Springfield will host “Science Sprouts: Sleepy Sprouts” tomorrow (1/21) for kids six and under. The focus tomorrow will be on hibernation, and programs will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

A trombone recital, featuring soloist Peter Steiner with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, will be held tomorrow (1/21) at 5:30 p.m. at King’s Way United Methodist Church, 2401 S. Lone Pine.

417 Magazine’s Whiskey Fest to benefit Springfield Sertoma Club will be held tomorrow night (1/21) from 5 to 8 at the White River Conference Center in Springfield. For more information,

The program, “The Secret Life of Seeds,” will start tomorrow (1/21) at 1 at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library. Learn how to save seeds from tomatoes, lettuce, beans and more. To register, 862-0135.

See the 1944 musical, “Meet Me in St. Louis,” tomorrow afternoon (1/21) at 2 at the Library Center.

The Gillioz Theater presents Kansas City rapper, Tech N9ne, tomorrow night (1/21) at 8. For ticket information, click here.

The Women’s March on Springfield, designed to show unity in the fight for the rights of women and other marginalized groups, will start at 9 tomorrow morning (1/21) at Springfield Municipal Court, 625 N. Benton.

American Idol semi-finalist, Brielle Von Hugel, is touring with Postmodern Jukebox, and they’ll be at the Gillioz Theater in Springfield Sunday night (1/22) at 7:30. Click here for more information.

A photographic presentation and discussion, “Who was George Washington Carver?” will be held Sunday afternoon (1/22) at 1 at the George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond.