Weekend Outlook January 27-29, 2017

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center presents the Nature and the Arts Series program, "Into the Wild with Ed Fillmer" tonight (1/27) at 7. Registration is required at 888-4237. KSMU's Michele Skalicky talks with Fillmer about the program.

The 2017 HBA Home Show is today (1/27) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., tomorrow (1/28) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday (1/29) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Springfield Expo Center.

The 14th annual MSU-West Plains Trivia Night is tonight (1/27) at 6:30 at the West Plains Civic Center. For details about the event to benefit Grizzly Athletics, click here.

“Winter Fridays with Peter” continues tonight (1/27) at 6:30 at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center with “Great Gardens of the USA—the US Botanic Garden, the Smithsonian Garden and Dumbaron Oaks, Washington D.C.” Admission is free.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will hold a volunteer naturalist-led hiking trip to Ha Ha Tonka State Park for ages 18 and older tomorrow (1/28). To register, 888-4237.

The Little Acorns program, “Calling All Owls,” for three to six-year-olds starts at 11 tomorrow morning (1/28) at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. To register, 888-4237.

Children four to nine-years-old are invited to “Try Hockey for Free Day” tomorrow (1/28) at 1 at Mediacom Ice Park.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will host a Fly-Tying Demonstration tomorrow (1/28) from 1 to 4. Watch members of the Missouri trout Fishermen’s Association demonstrate basic fly-tying techniques.

The Discovery Center of Springfield will host a celebration of the Chinese New Year tomorrow (1/28) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Build a pagoda, make a Chinese lantern, practice Chinese calligraphy, learn about fireworks and more. Regular admission applies. To find out more, discoverycenter.org or 862-9910.

Yoga in Nature will be held tomorrow morning (1/28) at 9:30 at Wildcat Glades Conservation & Audubon Center in Joplin.

The George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will present the program, “African American Trailblazers” tomorrow and Sunday (1/28-1/29) at 1. To learn more, nps.gov/gwca or (417) 782-6287.

The Willow Springs Arts Council will host an “Introduction to Painting Birds” workshop tomorrow (1/28) from 1 to 4 at the Ferguson Building. To find out how to register, click here.

The Blue Room Comedy Club, 541 E. St. Louis, will present comedian Sam Tallent tomorrow night (1/28) at 8.

The Midtown Carnegie Branch Library will host a celebration of National Seed Swap Day tomorrow (1/28) from 3 to 5. Adults are invited to take seeds and swap with other gardeners. If you don’t have seeds to share, you’re still invited to participate. Kids can stop by the Teen Room during that time to make a garden craft. To learn more, thelibrary.org or 862-0135.

The Missouri State University Metals, Jewelry and Photography Students’ Biennial Exhibition runs through February 17 at the Student Exhibition Center at Walnut and John Q. Hammons Parkway.

The 2017 Chinese Spring Festival Banquet and Show will be held tomorrow night (1/28) at 5:30 in the PSU Ballroom and Theatre. Tickets are $15 for anyone 12 and older and $8 for kids three to 12.

A memorial service for former MSU football player Richard Nelson starts at 1 Sunday (1/29) in the Plaster Student Union Theatre.