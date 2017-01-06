Weekend Outlook January 6-8, 2017

Make winter birdseed ornaments and learn to attract birds to your backyard this winter during a program at the Park Central Library tonight (1/6) at 5. For details, www.greaterozarksaudubon.org

First Friday Art Walk is tonight (1/6) from 6 to 10 in downtown Springfield. For more information, including a list of participating venues, ffaw.org

An Owl Prowl and Evening Stroll will be held tonight (1/6) from 6 to 9 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The trails will be open and patrolled, and Dickerson Park Zoo docents will offer owl programs at 6:30 and 7:30. To find out more, 888-4237.

The Missouri State Lady Bears basketball team will host Wichita State tonight (1/6) at 7 at JQH Arena. For ticket information, 836-7678 or missouristatetix.com

The National Antique Tractor Winter Pull is at the Cowan Civic Center in Lebanon today and tomorrow (1/6-1/7). Admission is $5.

The History Museum on the Square is hosting the exhibit, “Mapping Missouri,” through January 21 featuring maps from the Missouri State Archives. To learn more, historymuseumonthesquare.org

Learn how to create your own personalized planner using inexpensive school supplies during the program, “The Planning Stages: DIY Planners,” tomorrow (1/7) at 2 at the Park Central Library. To find out more, 831-1342 or thelibrary.org

The program, “Beginner Fly-Tying” for ages 12 and up will start at 1 tomorrow (1/7) at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. To register, 888-4237.

The Springfield Bridal Expo will be held tomorrow (1/7) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Springfield Expo Center. Admission is $5.

Adults are invited to the ongoing program, “Crafty DIY,” tomorrow afternoon (1/7) at 3 at the Library Station. This month’s craft is dot wall art. For more information or to register, 865-1340 or thelibrary.org

The Christmas Bird Count for Kids is tomorrow (1/7) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wildcat Glades Audubon Center in Joplin. The day will start with a birding and binoculars boot camp.

The MSU men’s basketball team will host Southern Illinois tomorrow afternoon (1/7) at 3 at JQH Arena. For ticket information, 836-7678 or missouristatetix.com

The film, “Arsenic and Old Lace,” will be shown tomorrow night (1/7) at 6:30 at the Park Central Library.

Learn about the Jesup Wagon, also called the Agricultural School on Wheels, tomorrow and Sunday afternoon (1/7) at 1 at the George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond.

The Mardi Gras Krewe of Krazo Kick-Off Party will be held tomorrow night (1/7) at 5 at Rowdy Beaver Restaurant, 417 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Meet the 2017 Royal Court of the Mardi Gras Celebration.

The Discovery Center of Springfield will host Parent/Child Duo Workshops tomorrow (1/7). Choose from two kits to make your own tiny, working exhibit. To register, 862-9910 or click here.

The Sunday Concert Series will feature Blue Train Sunday afternoon (1/8) at 2 at the Library Station. Admission is free. For more information, thelibrary.org