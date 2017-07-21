Weekend Outlook July 21-23, 2017

The Movies at Founders Park event continues this weekend at Founders Park in downtown Springfield. “Moana” will be shown at dusk tonight (7/21) and “Dead Poet’s Society” tomorrow night (7/22). Take blankets or lawn chairs.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board’s Splash & Sizzle Weekends continue. Get in Grant Beach, Westport and Silver Springs pools for $1 or a canned food item at 5:30 tonight (7/21). Those same pools are part of Splash & Sizzle tomorrow (7/22) along with Fassnight and Meador.

Kids three to six-years-old are invited to the Little Acorns program, “Water Bugs,” this morning (7/21) at 10 and 11:15 and tomorrow morning (7/22) at 11 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. To register, 888-4237.

The 62nd annual Ozark Booster Club IPRA Pro-Rodeo starts tonight and tomorrow night (7/21-7/22) at 8 at Finley River Park in Ozark.

Yoga on the Square continues at 12:10 p.m. Fridays through September 1. Take a yoga mat. For details, (417) 862-7456.

Springfield Little Theatre presents Disney’s “Little Mermaid, Jr.” today and tomorrow (7/21-7/22) at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Landers Theatre in Springfield.

The Springfield Lasers world team tennis will take on the San Diego Aviators tonight (7/21) at 7 at Mediacom Stadium at Cooper Tennis Complex.

Teens in grades six through 12 are invited to "World Food Tasting" this afternoon (7/21) at 3:30 at the Christian County Library. Taste different foods from around the world and critique them.

The Springfield-Greene County Library is hosting the Explore Space event, "Build a Better World on Another Planet," today and tomorrow (7/21-7/22) from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday (7/23) from 1 to 5 for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade. The scenario is this: a new planet has been discovered and it's up to you to colonize it! The library needs habitats, food, water and more. Drop by throughout the weekend to visit the planet, help add to the space colony and see what others have made. Materials will be provided. For more information, click here.

The Springfield Art Museum will host a free screening of “Good Morning, Vietnam” tomorrow (7/22) at sunset at the Springfield Art Museum. Take lawn chairs.

Rescue One will hold a pancake fundraiser breakfast tomorrow morning (7/22) from 8 to 10 at Bair’s, 3821 S. Campbell in Springfield. The cost is $6 for all-you-can-eat pancakes and drinks.

Moxie Mornings continue tomorrow morning (7/22) at 10 at the Moxie, 305 S. Campbell in downtown Springfield. The hour long programs feature innovative short films and hands-on art making for children three to six-years old.

The Access to Health 5K Run/Walk, to benefit Jordan Valley Community Health Center, will start tomorrow morning (7/22) at 7:30 at the center, 440 E. Tampa, in Springfield.

Kids are invited to see the movie, Sing, tomorrow afternoon (7/22) at 2 at the Christian County Library in Ozark.

The Springfield Area Herb Society will host a Wild Edible Walk Sunday morning (7/23) at 7:30 at Busiek State Park with Bo Brown. For more information, (417) 725-5134.

The True You Yoga Festival is tomorrow (7/22) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Phelps Grove Park in Springfield, featuring vendors, teachers, activities and workshops. Admission is free.

Adults are invited to see the documentary, "Chimpanzee," tomorrow morning (7/22) at 10 at the Fair Grove Branch Library.

The Home Brewery in Ozark will be the destination tomorrow (7/22) of the Christian County Library Cooking School. There, participants will have a lesson on wine making at noon. Registration is required.

The Professional Car Society’s International Meet will be held tomorrow (7/22) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lebanon’s Cowan Civic Center, 500 E. Elm. The car club is designated to the preservation of vintage hearses, ambulances and limousines. Admission is free.

The Good to Go Mobile Soup Kitchen will host their first fundraiser, Singing for their Supper, tomorrow afternoon (7/22) at 1 at Lindberg's Tavern, 318 W. Commercial in Springfield. The blues, soul, jazz & roots music review will feature musicians, Brandon Moore, Steve Ames, Melissa Henderson Rea and others.

The Missouri Prairie Foundation will host an on-the-prairie workshop Sunday (7/23) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Noah Brown’s Prairie near Joplin. Topics covered will be Missouri's prairie history, prescribed fire, Noah Brown's Prairie restoration efforts, and in-the-field plant identification as well as herbicide types, uses, application rates and safety. To register, click here.

The program, African American Trailblazers, will start at 1 p.m. Sunday (7/23) at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond, MO. Learn about the contributions and accomplishments of African Americans.

Hillcrest Presbyterian Church’s Live on the Lawn Concert Series will feature Blue Plate Special at the last concert of the series Sunday night (7/23) at 6:30 at the church, 818 E. Norton in Springfield. Take lawn chairs or blankets.