Weekend Outlook May 5-7, 2017

The Darr College of Agriculture at Missouri State University is hosting a plant sale today (5/5) from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and tomorrow (5/6) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Karls Hall Greenhouse located on the top of the building.

The First Friday Art Walk is tonight (5/5) from 6 to 10 at 26 locations in downtown Springfield.

Cinco on the Square will be held tonight (5/5) from 5 to 10 on Park Central Square with traditional food, music, entertainment and drinks.

Springfield Little Theatre’s production of Freckleface Strawberry the Musical continues through Sunday (5/7) at the Landers. Following tonight’s performance, the SLT Teen Players will present a late-night, family-friendly improv show to raise money for their trip to New York City. Admission is “pay what you can.”

Dickerson Park Zoo and the American Association of Zookeepers Ozarks Chapter will present Salamander Saturday tomorrow (5/6) at the zoo with an education booth and keeper chats at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Artsfest on Walnut Street is tomorrow (5/6) from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday (5/7) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s festival will feature more performers than ever before, more than 140 artists, kids’ activities, food and more. Admission is $5, and children 12 and younger get in free.

Adults are invited to attend a Book Club Celebration tomorrow (5/6) at 1 at the Library Center. Get fresh ideas for your book club or find a book club to join.

Battlefield Mall will host the South Side Food Truck Festival tomorrow (5/6) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the parking lot at Glenstone and Battlefield featuring six area food trucks.

Kids’ Fishing Day will be held tomorrow (5/6) from 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. at Bennett Spring State Park for children 15 and younger. For more information, 417-532-4418 or email Ben.Havens@mdc.mo.gov

High Strung Bluegrass will perform at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield tomorrow night (5/6) at 7 as part of the Arts in the Park Concert Series. Admission is free. Take chairs or blankets.

Crafty DIY starts at 3 tomorrow (5/6) at the Library Station. Adults will make coffee sugar scrub. To learn more or to register, 865-1340.

Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds in Mansfield will host the Heritage Days Festival Sunday (5/7) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival is held the first Sunday of each Month through October.

Blue Jeans & BBQ is tomorrow (5/6) from 4 to 6 at Grant Beach Community Garden, 800 W. Hovey in Springfield, with food, live music, door prizes and raffle, a plant sale, games, face painting and more. The cost for dinner is $5. For details, (417) 942-2456.

Mutt March & Woofstock 2017 will be held tomorrow (5/6) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Springfield with the Mutt March walk, pet contests, food trucks, pet-related vendors, a puppy run and play area, live music, a silent auction and more.

QCBMF’s annual Beard and Moustache Competition will be held tomorrow (5/6) at 5 at 319 Event Center, 319 W. Walnut in downtown Springfield.

The Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell, and OACAC will host a free screening of “The Bad Kids” tomorrow (5/6) at 1. At a remote Mojave Desert high school, extraordinary educators believe that, more than academics, it is love, empathy and life skills that give at-risk students command of their own futures. This coming-of-age story watches education combat the crippling effects of poverty on the lives of these so-called “bad kids.” RSVP’s required at (417) 873-3375.

A carnival to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will be held tomorrow (5/6) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mexican Villa, 2755 S. Campbell, featuring carnival games and a silent auction.

Celebrate Migratory Bird Day tomorrow by going on the Birds Passing through Warbler Walk at 8 a.m. at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. To register, 888-4237.

Tours of Giboney Cave will be offered tomorrow (5/6) at 1 and 3 with a tunnel tour at 2 at Doling Park in Springfield. There’s a fee of $6 per person or $20 for a family of four.

The Dogpatch Craft Fair will be held tomorrow and Sunday (5/6-5/7) with live music and 135 vendors at the old Dogpatch Amusement Park in Arkansas.

The Phunkberry Music Festival continues through tomorrow (5/6) in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. To view a lineup and other information,

To formally kick off the May Festival of the Arts the ArtRageous Parade will be held at 2 tomorrow (5/6) in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

A Migratory Bird Day Celebration and bird hikes are being offered tomorrow (5/6) from 9:30 to noon at the Wildcat Glades Conservation & Audubon Center in Joplin.

Learn handgun basics during a program tomorrow morning (5/6) at 8:30 a.m. at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. To register, 742-4361.

Kids seven to 15-years-old are invited to take part in Discover Nature fishing lessons tomorrow morning (5/6) at 9 at Rutledge-Wilson Community Farm Park in Springfield, at the Walter Woods Conservation Area in Joplin and at the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery in Branson.

The program, “Nature Art with a Chinese Brushstroke” will be offered tomorrow (5/6) at 1 and 2:45 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. To register, 888-4237.

Learn the basics of flint knapping and try your hand at this age-old skill Sunday (5/7) from 1 to 3 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center as part of the Primitive Skills Series.

Yoga in the Park will be held Sunday night (5/7) at 6 at Phelps Grove Park. Donations are accepted.