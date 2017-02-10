Wilson's Creek Proposes Changing Hours for Tour Road and Visitor Center

Hours could soon change at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield. Proposed adjustments include changing the time the tour road closes in spring to 7 p.m. on March 15 and to 8 p.m. on May 15 for the summer. Fall hours would be reduced on August 15 to 7 p.m. and winter hours—with the road closing at 5 p.m.--would take effect October 15.

Winter visitor center hours would be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the rest of the year. The tour road is open for non-vehicle use at 7 a.m. daily.

Park superintendent, Ted Hillmer, says the changes will better align park hours with a sunrise to sunset schedule and provide for public safety and resource protection.

The public is invited to comment on the proposed changes. Comments can be sent to the park’s mailing address, 6424 W. Farm Rd. 82, Republic, MO 65738, or submitted via email to WICR_superintendent@nps.gov. until March 1.

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield preserves, commemorates and educates the public about the first major battle of the Civil War in the West. The 1,920-acre battlefield is 10 miles southwest of Springfield, Missouri.