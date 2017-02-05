Jennifer Moore

Somali Family in Springfield Separated by Immigration Ban

A Somali refugee family is trying to adjust to a new reality in the Ozarks after an executive order placing a temporary ban on immigrants from that country disrupts their plans. Volunteer Katie Webb is knocking on the door of a rental house in north Springfield. It’s just after dark—and about 3:00 AM in Somalia. Webb’s volunteer organization, Springfield Welcome Home , helps refugees in their transition. The refugees here are a young mother, Khadija, and her three small children. “If the ban...

Read More
Clif Smart
Scott Harvey / KSMU

MSU Prepares for Fall Tuition Hike, Considering Other Options to Accommodate Budget Cuts

(poster design courtesy Meet the Authors Festival)

Kimberling Area Library Hosts 5th Annual Meet the Authors Festival

Missouri Legislature

The latest news from Jefferson City

Latest from NPR

Court Denies DOJ Request For Stay; Trump Immigration Order Remains Suspended

Updated at 4:13 a.m. ET Sunday President Trump's travel ban remains suspended, after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit denied a Justice Department request to stay the suspension of President Trump's order. The court asked opponents of the ban to respond to the Trump administration's appeal by Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PT; the court asked the Justice Department to respond by Monday at 3 p.m. PT. The denial comes a few hours after the Trump administration filed an emergency motion...

Read More

Betsy DeVos' Graduation Rate Mistake

Super Bowl Ads 2017: What Works, What Doesn't And What Gets Political

Community Calendar

Check out Events Taking Place in the Ozarks

With Trump's Travel Ban Blocked, Visa-Holders, Refugees Scramble to Board Flights

By & Jane Arraf 3 hours ago

A federal appeals court denied President Donald Trump's attempt to restore his travel ban on refugees and visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries Sunday morning, sending people scrambling to board planes while it's legal once again for them to enter the country.

Hundreds Protest Trump At California Congressman's Town Hall

By Katie Orr 4 hours ago

Hundreds of protesters descended on a town hall meeting hosted by California Republican Rep. Tom McClintock on Saturday, peppering him with questions and putting him on notice that they didn't want him falling in line with the Trump administration.

Utah Representative Wants Bears Ears Gone And He Wants Trump To Do It

By 7 hours ago

Republicans want to eliminate one of the nation's newest national monuments.

Former President Barack Obama created the 1.3 million-acre Bears Ears National Monument in Utah just days before he left office.

Three Years After A Car Bomb Damaged It, Cairo's Islamic Art Museum Reopens

By Jane Arraf 7 hours ago

It took a car bomb to get the funds to renovate Egypt's Museum of Islamic Art, but three years later, a restored museum with modern galleries has reopened to showcase the museum's historic treasures.

The 2014 explosion outside police headquarters near the century-old museum in downtown Cairo heavily damaged the stone and wood façade and smashed 179 priceless objects.

The Politics Of The Super Bowl

By editor 7 hours ago

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Going Crazy From Annoying Sounds Is An Actual Medical Condition

By 7 hours ago

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Neil Gorsuch Has An Affinity For The English Language

By editor 7 hours ago

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Travel Ban Keeps Scientists Out of the Lab

By 8 hours ago

The scientific community has been roiled by the Trump travel ban.

Like tens of thousands of residents of the seven Muslim majority countries, scientists have been stranded — cut off from their labs, worried they won't be able to attend upcoming conferences. And even though the ban has been temporarily reversed by a court order, they are uncertain about what the future holds — and the implications for their work.

Consider the case of Ph.D. candidate Hanan Isweiri. She left her lab at Colorado State University to fly home to Libya after the death of her father.

Super Bowl LI, By The Numbers ... And One Notable Numeral

By 8 hours ago

In case you haven't heard, a few dozen guys are planning to play a football game in Houston on Sunday. It's kind of a big deal.

Reporter's Notebook: Behind The Scenes Before The Super Bowl

By 8 hours ago

Finally, today, they will play football.

The Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51.

After an NFL season of sagging TV ratings, it's expected today's game, in Houston, will do what Super Bowls always do — turn 60 minutes of football into a national holiday.

Pages