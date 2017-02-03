Jennifer Moore

Somali Family in Springfield Separated by Immigration Ban

A Somali refugee family is trying to adjust to a new reality in the Ozarks after an executive order placing a temporary ban on immigrants from that country disrupts their plans. Volunteer Katie Webb is knocking on the door of a rental house on Travis Avenue, just north of Commercial Street in Springfield. It’s just after dark—and about 3:00 AM in Somalia. Webb’s volunteer organization, Springfield Welcome Home , helps refugees in their transition. The refugees here are a young mother, Khadija...

Clif Smart
Scott Harvey / KSMU

MSU Prepares for Fall Tuition Hike, Considering Other Options to Accommodate Budget Cuts

(poster design courtesy Meet the Authors Festival)

Kimberling Area Library Hosts 5th Annual Meet the Authors Festival

U.S. Added 227,000 Jobs In January, Outpacing Expectations

Updated at 1:30 p.m. ET The U.S. added 227,000 jobs in January and the unemployment rate rose just slightly, ticking up a tenth of a percentage point to 4.8 percent, according to the monthly report released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The robust jobs number beat most predictions from economists, who had pegged the payroll increase at 175,000, according to NPR's Yuki Noguchi. "That was better than most of us had been forecasting or expecting," Hugh Johnson, chief economist at...

Bogus 'Bowling Green Massacre' Claim Snarls Trump Adviser Conway

Trump's Campaign Paid Millions To His Own Properties, FEC Documents Say

MSU Prepares for Fall Tuition Hike, Considering Other Options to Accommodate Budget Cuts

By 2 minutes ago
Clif Smart
Scott Harvey / KSMU

Missouri State University has taken the first steps toward managing an 8.9 percent budget reduction for fiscal year 2018.

On Friday, a day after Gov. Eric Greitens unveiled his proposed state budget, the school’s Board of Governor’s withdrew its tuition freeze.

Kansas City Clergyman Seeks Way To Pastor Across The Political Divide

By 45 minutes ago

Clergy across the country are sermonizing about events in Washington, D.C.

For Rev. Adam Hamilton, that is both a challenge and an obligation.

Hamilton founded the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Kansas in 1990, hoping to attract what he describes as thinking Christians with little or no engagement with their faith. The congregation began meeting in the chapel of a funeral home.

Somali Family in Springfield Separated by Immigration Ban

By 1 hour ago
Jennifer Moore

A Somali refugee family is trying to adjust to a new reality in the Ozarks after an executive order placing a temporary ban on immigrants from that country disrupts their plans.   

Volunteer Katie Webb is knocking on the door of a rental house on Travis Avenue, just north of Commercial Street in Springfield. It’s just after dark—and about 3:00 AM in Somalia.

Is Trump Tweeting From a 'Secure' Smartphone? The White House Won't Say

By 2 hours ago

For some time, the public has known that Donald Trump does a lot of his tweeting himself, from the account @realDonaldTrump, and from an Android smartphone. But many cybersecurity experts believed that would change once Trump took the oath of office, because White House-approved communication devices are much more secured — and stripped down — than the smartphones the rest of us use.

'Wheeler' Follows Life And Career Of Little-Known Country Music Singer

By 2 hours ago

Beyoncé, Bandcamp And Bob Dylan: The Week In Music News

By 2 hours ago

With stories about politics and international affairs dominating the news cycle, it can be easy to miss what's going on in the world of music. To help with that, NPR Music has a Friday roundup of what was on its radar this week.

State Department Says Fewer Than 60,000 Visas Revoked Under Travel Order

By 2 hours ago

Updated at 6:10 p.m. ET

The U.S. State Department says "roughly 60,000 individuals' visas were provisionally revoked" as a result of President Trump's Jan. 27 executive order barring refugees from seven countries.

That number is considerably lower than the number given by a Justice Department attorney, who said today in federal court in Virginia that 100,000 visas were revoked as a result of the order, as Carmel Delshad of member station WAMU reported.

'I Am Not Your Negro' Gives James Baldwin's Words New Relevance

By editor 2 hours ago

White House Cites Jobs Report As Evidence Of Consumer Confidence

By editor 2 hours ago

Republicans Consider Restoring High-Risk Pools In Obamacare Replacement

By editor 2 hours ago

