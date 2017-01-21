President Trump's First Hours In Office

Making good on his promise to get started on "Day 1," President Trump and his administration got right to work on Friday, taking steps to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and announcing the reversal of their predecessors' plans to reduce mortgage insurance premiums on federally insured home loans. The new president signed an executive order to "minimize the economic burden" of key provisions of the Affordable Care Act pending its repeal, allowing government agencies not to enforce...

Spectators Express Pride With MSU Chorale's Inauguration Performance

Faith Leaders Call for Unity, Public Service that Represents All

Trumps And Pences Attend Interfaith Inaugural Prayer Service

President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Pence and Karen Pence continued a long inaugural tradition Saturday morning, attending a prayer service that was notable for the diversity of faith participants. While most who led prayers and offered readings at the service at the Washington National Cathedral were overwhelmingly evangelical , the long list of participants also included leaders from the Catholic, Greek Orthodox, Jewish, Mormon, Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist, Bahá'í faiths....

The Many Faces Of Inauguration Day Attendees

The Trump Foreign Policy Doctrine — In 3 Points

Studio Live Rescheduled

Studio Live and Studio Live Social Hour with Brian Patrick Hargiss has been rescheduled for January 27. See you then!

President Trump's First Stops: National Cathedral And CIA

Barbershop: Inauguration and Women's March Travellers

Intersectional Feminism: Representation In Saturday's Women's Marches

What Does Trump's Affordable Care Act Executive Order Do?

Women's Marches Take Place Around The Globe After Inauguration

California Rep. Maxine Waters Says She'll Fight Back Against Trump

Carly Fiorina Says 'We Need To Give Every President A Chance'

Women's Marches Across The Country Highlight Numerous Issues

President of Gambia Leaves For Exile, Allowing For First Peaceful Transfer Of Power

After weeks of uncertainty and political tension, the longtime ruler of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, has boarded a plane to fly into exile.

Campaign Trail Trump On Display As He Goes To CIA On First Day As President

On his first full day in the White House, President Trump went to the CIA presumably to try and offer an olive branch to members of the intelligence community he often maligned over their conclusions that Russia had conspired to influence the U.S. elections.

Instead, he falsely denied that he had ever criticized the agency, falsely inflated the crowd size at his inauguration on Friday, attacked the media and told intelligence officers gathered to, "Trust me. I'm like a smart person."

