Kathryn Eutsler / KSMU

"Our Voices Matter" Theme of Monday's Annual MLK Jr. March in Springfield

Springfield’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march is set to begin at 9 am Monday, with the theme of “Your Life Your Choice: Our Voices Matter.” The event is sponsored by the Springfield NAACP, in conjunction with co-sponsors Central Bank of the Ozarks, Springfield Public Schools, Oke-Thomas & Associates, Drury University, Matthew Project 25, First Unitarian Universalist Church, City of Springfield’s Mayor’s Commission on Human Rights, Big Momma’s, and Pitts Chapel. According to a news...

Lawmaker says constituents can borrow his gun while visiting Missouri Capitol

(Poster design courtesy Springfield Little Theatre)

"9 to 5: The Musical" Opens January 20 at the Landers

That Vow To Defund Planned Parenthood: Easy To Say, Hard To Do

If repealing the Affordable Care Act is the Republican Congress' job one, defunding Planned Parenthood is a close second. In fact, the two priorities might be paired. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., told reporters Jan. 5 that efforts to defund the organization "would be in our reconciliation bill," referring to a measure Congress has put on a fast track in order to repeal major pieces of the health law. But just as Republicans are discovering that undoing the health law could be complicated ...

Iraqi Forces Retake Mosul University From ISIS, Military Spokesman Says

Paris Summit Urges Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Studio Live Rescheduled

Studio Live and Studio Live Social Hour with Brian Patrick Hargiss has been rescheduled for January 27. See you then!

How The Systemic Segregation Of Schools Is Maintained By 'Individual Choices'

By editor 3 hours ago

Sixty-three years after the Supreme Court's ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, many schools across the country either remain segregated or have re-segregated.

Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones tells Fresh Air's Terry Gross that when it comes to school segregation, separate is never truly equal.

For Female Inmates In New York City, Prison Is A Crowded, Windowless Room

By Alec Hamilton 4 hours ago

More than a hundred female federal inmates, sentenced to long-term prison, have instead been held for years in two windowless rooms in a detention center in Brooklyn.

Conditions for the women have been found to violate international standards for the treatment of prisoners.

When The Brain Scrambles Names, It's Because You Love Them

By 4 hours ago

When Samantha Deffler was young, her mother would often call her by her siblings' names — even the dog's name. "Rebecca, Jesse, Molly, Tucker, Samantha," she says.

An Ice Shelf Is Cracking In Antarctica, But Not For The Reason You Think

By 4 hours ago

A group of scientists is gathering today in the U.K. to discuss a slab of ice that's cracking in Antarctica. The crack could soon split off a frozen chunk the size of Delaware.

One glacier scientist, Heidi Sevestre, spent six weeks last year living on that giant slab of ice off the Antarctic Peninsula.

Arrest Warrant Sought For Samsung Heir In S. Korean Presidential Bribery Scandal

By 7 hours ago

Prosecutors in South Korea have requested an arrest warrant for the de facto head of the nation's biggest conglomerate, Samsung, on charges of bribery and embezzlement in connection with a swirling scandal that led to the president's impeachment.

In Final Speech As Attorney General, Loretta Lynch Says: 'We Have To Work'

By 15 hours ago

Just days from the end of her tenure, Loretta Lynch took the stage Sunday at a historic Baptist church in Birmingham, Ala., to deliver her final planned speech as U.S. attorney general.

"We can't take progress for granted," Lynch told the congregation. "We have to work. There's no doubt that we still have a way to go — a long way to go."

Poll Shows What The Public Does And Does Not Know About Obamacare

By 15 hours ago

Birth Home Of Martin Luther King Jr. Opens After Repairs In Time For Holiday

By Bradley George 15 hours ago

Atlanta Megachurch Pastor Bishop Eddie Long Dies At 63

By editor 15 hours ago

622 Pieces — That's How Many Legos It Takes To Build An NPR Headquarters Model

By editor 15 hours ago

