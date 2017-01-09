Kevin Burkett / Flickr

MSU Chorale Prepares to Perform at Presidential Inauguration

Recent national news stories focused on the marching band at a historically black college in Alabama that’s preparing to perform in President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural parade. After several days of intense debate on social media, where some people voiced strong opposition, the president of Talladega College in Alabama confirmed the band would perform. Locally, another musical group is preparing to perform at the inaugural ceremony. And the Missouri State University Chorale also has...

A Discomfiting Question: Was The Chicago Torture Case Racism?

The details of the story are unambiguously disturbing. Last week, a white 18-year-old man from suburban Chicago was found walking in the cold, disoriented and bloodied. Four people, all black, had held him against his will for four hours, tied him up, and assaulted him while livestreaming part of it on Facebook. The young woman who recorded the video laughed and egged her friends on. One of the men took the knife that he waved in the victim's face and cut off the man's sleeves. One of his...

This Could Be The Busiest And Most Consequential Week Before Trump Takes Office

Bears Ears Monument Is A Win For Tribal Food Sovereignty. Will Trump Undo It?

By Kristina Johnson 59 minutes ago

Seven years ago, the Navajo tribal council in southeastern Utah started mapping the secret sites where medicine men and women forage for healing plants and native people source wild foods. They wanted to make a case for protecting the landscape known as Bears Ears, a place not only sacred to their tribe, but to many other tribes in the region, going back thousands of years.

Fire Deaths and Bomb Calls Up in Springfield in 2016

By 1 hour ago
Springfield Fire Department

Fire deaths in Springfield rose in 2016 despite a reduction in residential fires overall.  The Springfield Fire Department’s year-end report shows firefighters responded to 220 residential fires last year, down six percent over 2015 and 14 percent since 2012.  But, with five deaths in 2016, fire-related fatalities were up 25 percent over 2015 and 57 percent over 2012.

Pope Francis Reiterates Support For Public Breast-Feeding

By 3 hours ago

Mothers should feel comfortable breast-feeding infants in public, Pope Francis said on Sunday, even if they are in one of the most sacred spaces in Catholicism.

Speaking at an annual ceremony to commemorate the baptism of Jesus, the pope addressed the families of 28 infants who were to be baptized in the Sistine Chapel. Some of the babies began to wail as the ceremony wore on, according to Vatican Radio:

A Conversation with State Representative Elijah Haahr

By Lisa Langley 3 hours ago
This week on Making Democracy Work host Lisa Langley speaks with State Representative Elijah Haahr. Representative Haahr covers the 134th district which is found in Springfield, MO. Recently Representative Haahr was elected by the Missouri House of Representatives as the Speaker Pro Tem, the number two leadership position in the Missouri House of Representatives. 

Listen in as Lisa Langley speaks with Rep. Haahr about the duties of a Speaker Pro Tem, Right to work, Tort Reform for civil litigations, and education reform in the state of Missouri. 

17 Reportedly Arrested In Connection To Kim Kardashian West Robbery

By 3 hours ago

French police have reportedly arrested more than a dozen people during raids linked to the high-profile robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian West in Paris last October.

During the robbery, a group of thieves burst into the private residence where Kardashian West was staying, held her at gunpoint, then escaped on bicycles with jewelry worth about $10 million.

Iconic Sequoia 'Tunnel Tree' Brought Down By California Storm

By 5 hours ago

A powerful winter storm in California has brought down an ancient tree, carved into a living tunnel more than a century ago.

The "Pioneer Cabin Tree," a sequoia in Calaveras Big Trees State Park, saw horses and cars pass through it over the years. More recently, only hikers were allowed to walk through the massive tree.

Over the weekend, a powerful winter storm slammed into California and Nevada, prompting flooding and mudslides in some regions. The Associated Press reports it might be the biggest storm to hit the region in more than a decade.

Greitens promises allies and the public that he'll have their back in Jefferson City

By 5 hours ago

As Missouri Governor-elect Eric Greitens prepares to be sworn in Monday, he’s completing a week filled with thanking the folks who helped get him there.

“I will always remember that I am standing here because of you,’’ Greitens said Saturday as he addressed supporters gathered in a Maryland Heights warehouse for his last official rally before taking office.

U.S. Tanks Return To Germany To Help NATO Monitor Russian Aggression

By Esme Nicholson 5 hours ago

At First Glance, It Appears Chuck Finley Is A Voracious Reader

By editor 6 hours ago

Thousands Of Toys Wash Ashore On German Island

By editor 6 hours ago

