Dr. John Jungmann
Scott Harvey / KSMU

With Contract Extension, SPS's Jungmann Signed on Through 2020

The Springfield Public Schools Board of Education has extended Superintendent Dr. John Jungmann’s contract through the 2019-2020 school year. The announcement on Friday came following the board’s annual review of the district leader, conducted on Tuesday. It’s the third time the board has extended his contract since hiring Jungmann on July 1, 2014. "We established specific goals as a basis for his evaluation and this formal review is the culmination of regular progress checks and updates on...

A McLin / Flickr

Poverty Rate in Greene County Drops

Ambrose Heron / Flickr

Weekend Outlook January 27-29, 2017

Missouri Legislature

Federal Judge Stays Deportations, Blocking Part Of Trump's Immigration Order

Updated at 5:40 a.m. ET Sunday Federal Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn, N.Y. granted a request by the American Civil Liberties Union and issued a stay late Saturday on the deportations of valid visa holders after they have landed at a U.S. airport. The ruling by Donnelly temporarily blocks President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration signed Friday. According to NPR's Hansi Lo Wang: "In her order, Judge Ann Donnelly cited "substantial and irreparable injury to refugees, visa-holders,...

Obamacare Repeal Could Threaten Provisions That Help Older Adults

Serena Williams Defeats Sister Venus To Take 23rd Grand Slam Title

'Big Brutus,' World's Largest Electric Shovel Turned Into Museum

Trump Administration Officials Defend Immigration Executive Order

Crowds In Boston Protest Immigration Ban

Center for Immigration Studies Executive Director Supports Trump's Immigration Ban

Dispatches Of Discontent: Protesters Of Immigration Ban Take To The Streets

Updated at 4:52 p.m. ET

They began Saturday as a series of pop-up demonstrations outside several major airports. But by Sunday, the protests against President Trump's temporary immigration freeze had leapt from those airports to squares and plazas in cities across the U.S.

Outside the White House, in Boston's Copley Square and Battery Park in New York City, immigrant advocacy groups have organized protests to register their discontent with the executive order Trump signed Friday.

With National Security Council Shakeup, Steve Bannon Gets A Seat At The Table

President Trump has reorganized the National Security Council by elevating his chief strategist Steve Bannon and demoting the Director of National Intelligence and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Now, Bannon will join the NSC's principals committee, the top inter-agency group for discussing national security. The National Security Council is the staff inside the White House that coordinates decision making by the president on such matters, in coordination with outside departments including the State Department and the Pentagon.

FACT CHECK: Trump Tweets On Christians, ISIS And Vetting Miss The Bigger Picture

Hundreds were detained at airports around the country Saturday in a chaotic and confusing day following President Trump's Friday night executive order temporarily banning Muslims from seven countries.

It spurred protests and backlash — even from some in Trump's own party, for either mismanagement of the rollout of the order or for the values it represents.

Tech Executives Fiercely Criticize Trump Immigration Order

Leaders in the U.S. technology sector say President Trump's executive order banning immigrants from some Muslim-majority countries will sow confusion in their businesses and undercut the diversity that has been a linchpin of the industry's growth.

The CEOs of Google, Twitter, Facebook and Apple all issued statements condemning the ban and complaining that the order was pushed through so quickly it left great uncertainty about the status of some of their best employees.

One U.S. Service Member Killed, Several Others Injured During Raid In Yemen

Updated at 1:38 p.m. ET

A raid in Yemen ended in the death of an American service member and left three others wounded on Saturday. U.S. Central Command announced Sunday that the casualties were sustained in an operation against al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our elite servicemembers," Commander of U.S. Central Command Gen. Joseph Votel said in a statement. "The sacrifices are very profound in our fight against terrorists who threaten innocent peoples across the globe."

'You Look Like Them And Sound Like Us': Charley Pride's Long Journey In Country Music

Charley Pride is the first African-American country singer to ever perform at the Grand Ole Opry. In total, he's sold some 70 million records and recorded dozens of No. 1 hits — and in two weeks, Pride will be presented with a lifetime achievement award at the Grammys. Pretty extraordinary for a man born and raised in Mississippi, the son of a sharecropper.

