Somali Family in Springfield Separated by Immigration Ban
A Somali refugee family is trying to adjust to a new reality in the Ozarks after an executive order placing a temporary ban on immigrants from that country disrupts their plans. Volunteer Katie Webb is knocking on the door of a rental house on Travis Avenue, just north of Commercial Street in Springfield. It’s just after dark—and about 3:00 AM in Somalia. Webb’s volunteer organization, Springfield Welcome Home , helps refugees in their transition. The refugees here are a young mother, Khadija...
U.S. Added 227,000 Jobs In January, Outpacing Expectations
Updated at 1:30 p.m. ET The U.S. added 227,000 jobs in January and the unemployment rate rose just slightly, ticking up a tenth of a percentage point to 4.8 percent, according to the monthly report released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The robust jobs number beat most predictions from economists, who had pegged the payroll increase at 175,000, according to NPR's Yuki Noguchi. "That was better than most of us had been forecasting or expecting," Hugh Johnson, chief economist at...