Community Partnership of the Ozarks Prepares to Launch Program for Young Children with Disabilities

A new program soon to be up and running in Springfield will offer resources for families with young children who have disabilities or developmental delays. The Community Partnership of the Ozarks is working to bring the Capable Kids & Families program to Springfield. Dana Carroll is Springfield’s child advocate. "It is a combination of home visiting, family support and play group," she said. Families involved in the program will have access to resource materials, a playroom with adaptive...

Henry the Hippo's Baby Arrives Early at Cincinnati Zoo

After Delivering Staffing and Deployment Options, Springfield Fire Department Awaits Next Steps

Germany Is Scrapping Law That Bans Insulting Foreign Leaders

Germany's Cabinet says it is scrapping a controversial and little-used law that makes it a criminal offense to insult foreign heads of state, effective Jan. 1, 2018. Justice Minister Heiko Mass said the law is "obsolete and unnecessary," Deutsche Welle reported . He said the concept "dates back to a long-gone era, it no longer belongs in our criminal law." Mass added that foreign heads of state could still pursue libel and defamation cases "but no more or less so than any other person,"...

Facebook Tweaks Its 'Trending Topics' Algorithm To Better Reflect Real News

As Obama Clean Power Plan Fades, States Craft Strategies To Move Beyond It

France's Far-Right Candidate For President Is A Contender

By 2 minutes ago

A confident Marine Le Pen strides into a room in her new campaign headquarters, greeting reporters in her signature, husky voice.

The candidate takes a seat in front of a calming blue campaign poster that bears no mention of the National Front party or the Le Pen surname. It says simply, "IN THE NAME OF THE PEOPLE: Marine – President."

As Wall Moves Forward, Mexico's President Mulls Canceling U.S. Trip

By 19 minutes ago

Mexicans reacted angrily to President Trump's executive order — which among many things directed the U.S. government to begin immediate construction of a border wall.

Mexican lawmakers are urging President Enrique Peña Nieto to cancel his scheduled visit to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 31.

Peña Nieto has not said whether he will cancel the meeting.

Chicagoans See Fed Role In Fighting Crime Wave — But Not On Streets

By 6 hours ago

There's no question the tragic and intransigent problem of gun violence weighs heavily on Chicago residents, but for some there's resignation as well.

"This is nothing new in Chicago," says Keith Muhammed, while waiting at a bus stop on Chicago's west side.

He's right, but it has been getting worse: More than 760 people were murdered in Chicago in 2016, the highest total in nearly two decades, and this year is shaping up as more of the same.

Rountree News Update January 2017

By Peter Batemon 9 hours ago
KSMU

Listen in as students from Rountree Elementary update the community on what's happening on their campus. Students cover topics such as field trips and in class activities and learning events.

'The Founder' Follows Salesman's Genius Idea To Franchise McDonald's

By editor 10 hours ago

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

ROBERT SIEGEL #1, HOST:

Can Sobriety Tests Weed Out Drivers Who've Smoked Too Much Weed?

By 10 hours ago

For decades the same test has been used to convict drunk drivers.

Police ask a driver to stand on one leg, walk a straight line and recite the alphabet. If the driver fails, the officer will testify in court to help make a case for driving under the influence.

But defense lawyers argue, science has yet to prove that flunking the standard field sobriety test actually means that a person is high, the way it's been proven to measure drunkenness.

So, as attorney Rebecca Jacobstein argued to the Massachusetts high court, the tests shouldn't be allowed in evidence.

Classic Novel '1984' Sales Are Up In The Era Of 'Alternative Facts'

By 10 hours ago

The Amazon bestseller list has become something of a political barometer of late. Recently Georgia Democratic Rep. John Lewis's memoir March rose to the top after President Trump criticized him for questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election. Since the election, Hillbilly Elegy, a memoir that has become a guide to working class America has been at or near the top of the list. Now the classic dystopian novel 1984, written by George Orwell and published in 1948, is number one.

By 11 hours ago

An article in an online publication accusing Facebook of suppressing the Women's March in its trending topics caused a little tempest on social media over the weekend. Facebook says it did not intentionally block any story and is revealing a new way its trending-topics algorithm will now operate.

CIA 'Black Sites' Order: A Real Plan Or Just Politics?

By 11 hours ago

Politics may be at play in the appearance of a draft presidential order that could revive the CIA's "black site" prisons, one former CIA director says.

The appearance of the document, first reported by the New York Times, drew an immediate outcry from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, as well as CIA veterans.

