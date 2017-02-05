Somali Family in Springfield Separated by Immigration Ban
A Somali refugee family is trying to adjust to a new reality in the Ozarks after an executive order placing a temporary ban on immigrants from that country disrupts their plans. Volunteer Katie Webb is knocking on the door of a rental house in north Springfield. It’s just after dark—and about 3:00 AM in Somalia. Webb’s volunteer organization, Springfield Welcome Home , helps refugees in their transition. The refugees here are a young mother, Khadija, and her three small children. “If the ban...
Latest from NPR
Court Denies DOJ Request For Stay; Trump Immigration Order Remains Suspended
Updated at 4:13 a.m. ET Sunday President Trump's travel ban remains suspended, after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit denied a Justice Department request to stay the suspension of President Trump's order. The court asked opponents of the ban to respond to the Trump administration's appeal by Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PT; the court asked the Justice Department to respond by Monday at 3 p.m. PT. The denial comes a few hours after the Trump administration filed an emergency motion...