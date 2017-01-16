"Our Voices Matter" Theme of Monday's Annual MLK Jr. March in Springfield
Springfield’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march is set to begin at 9 am Monday, with the theme of “Your Life Your Choice: Our Voices Matter.” The event is sponsored by the Springfield NAACP, in conjunction with co-sponsors Central Bank of the Ozarks, Springfield Public Schools, Oke-Thomas & Associates, Drury University, Matthew Project 25, First Unitarian Universalist Church, City of Springfield’s Mayor’s Commission on Human Rights, Big Momma’s, and Pitts Chapel. According to a news...
Latest from NPR
That Vow To Defund Planned Parenthood: Easy To Say, Hard To Do
If repealing the Affordable Care Act is the Republican Congress' job one, defunding Planned Parenthood is a close second. In fact, the two priorities might be paired. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., told reporters Jan. 5 that efforts to defund the organization "would be in our reconciliation bill," referring to a measure Congress has put on a fast track in order to repeal major pieces of the health law. But just as Republicans are discovering that undoing the health law could be complicated ...