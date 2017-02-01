Scott Harvey

Springfield City Council Weighs Options for Jefferson Avenue Footbridge

Springfield City Council has taken steps towards deciding what to do about the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge. During a workshop Tuesday night they looked at five options, presented by Spencer Jones, an engineer with Great River Engineering: A.) Do Nothing. Demolition of the bridge is estimated to cost $410,000 B.) Minimal Rehab with Future Replacement. The option includes a minimal rehab today with a replacement structure in 2029. Initial cost would be $2.3 million with a cumulative cost of $10...

Claire Kidwell / KSMU

Chinese New Year Celebrations Illustrate MSU’s Commitment to International Programs

VW Offers Buyback Or Cash To U.S. Diesel Owners In Latest Settlement Deal

In the second large consumer settlement related to its diesel emissions scandal, Volkswagen says it will pay around $1.2 billion to help people who bought its vehicles with the larger 3.0-liter diesel engine. The plan includes a buyback as well as a repair program. The settlement could be approved by May, after hearings this month. The plan would cover nearly 80,000 Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche vehicles that contain what U.S. regulators have called a cheating mechanism, which misreports the...

Why Gorsuch's Nomination Is Likely To Play Out As An Angry, Partisan Battle

After Travel Ban, Airlines Scramble To Reroute Crew Members From The U.S.

Which Genes Make You Taller? A Whole Bunch Of Them, It Turns Out

By 22 minutes ago

When scientists first read out the human genome 15 years ago, there were high hopes that we'd soon understand how traits like height are inherited. It hasn't been easy. A huge effort to find height-related genes so far only explains a fraction of this trait.

Now scientists say they've made some more headway. And the effort is not just useful for understanding how genes determine height, but how they're involved in driving many other human traits.

In France, 2 Top Presidential Candidates Accused Of Misconduct

By 1 hour ago

French authorities are investigating allegations that conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon hired his wife for what was essentially a sham position.

He is accused of putting his wife, Penelope, on his parliamentary office payroll and paying her about $900,000 of taxpayer money over a 15-year period, according to the satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchaine. Fillon also reportedly hired two of his children.

Hiring one's spouse is not illegal, reports NPR's Eleanor Beardsley, but "there's little evidence she actually worked."

Bunny Chow: South Africa's Sweet-Sounding Dish Has A Not-So-Sweet Past

By Alan Greenblatt 1 hour ago

It's an Indian dish you're unlikely to find in India.

Bunny chow is essentially a kind of bread bowl. You take a loaf of white bread, hollow out the middle and fill it with a curry, either vegetarian beans or some type of meat.

But not rabbit. The name "bunny" comes from the corruption of an Indian term referring to merchants. The dish has its origins in Durban, South Africa's third-largest city.

Senate Republicans Defy Democrats' Boycott To Advance Trump Nominees

By 2 hours ago

Updated 1:15 p.m. ET

A day after Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee boycotted votes to advance the nominations for President Trump's nominees to lead the departments of the Treasury and Health and Human Services, the panel's Republicans met in a surprise meeting Wednesday morning and voted to suspend committee rules to vote on those nominees without Democrats present.

Despite Turmoil, Latinos In California Are Prospering

By 2 hours ago

It's been a tense week for immigrants and people of color throughout the country, but there was some good news in California: a new study by the advocacy group National Council of La Raza points out that the state's Latinos, as a group, are doing much better in many areas.

Donations To Torched Texas Mosque Top $1 Million In Outpouring Of Support

By 2 hours ago

Days after fire destroyed the Victoria Islamic Center in Victoria, Texas, donations to rebuild the mosque have passed $1 million. And that's only one part of the support the mosque has received: Four churches and a synagogue say Muslims are welcome to hold services in their buildings.

Indiana Looks To Extend Medicaid Experiment Started Under Obamacare

By Phil Galewitz 3 hours ago

As Congress weighs repeal of the Affordable Care Act, the home state of Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday sought to keep its conservative-style Medicaid expansion under the federal health the health law.

Missouri executes Mark Christeson for 1998 triple slayings

By 5 hours ago

Updated Jan. 31, 9:34 p.m. - The state of Missouri has carried out its first execution since May of 2016.

According to a statement from the Department of Corrections, Mark Christeson's lethal injection began at 6:57 p.m., and he was pronounced dead at 7:05 p.m.

HHS Nominee Tom Price Targeted Panel That Urged Fewer Cancer Screenings

By Marshall Allen 5 hours ago

If the last few years are any guide, one group that may find itself in the crosshairs of Rep. Tom Price, President Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, is an influential panel of medical experts.

The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force, a group of mostly physician and academics from top universities, reviews medical practices to see whether they are supported by research and evidence.

Sen. Ben Sasse On Trump's Supreme Court Pick

By editor 5 hours ago

