President Trump's First Hours In Office
Making good on his promise to get started on "Day 1," President Trump and his administration got right to work on Friday, taking steps to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and announcing the reversal of their predecessors' plans to reduce mortgage insurance premiums on federally insured home loans. The new president signed an executive order to "minimize the economic burden" of key provisions of the Affordable Care Act pending its repeal, allowing government agencies not to enforce...
Trumps And Pences Attend Interfaith Inaugural Prayer Service
President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Pence and Karen Pence continued a long inaugural tradition Saturday morning, attending a prayer service that was notable for the diversity of faith participants. While most who led prayers and offered readings at the service at the Washington National Cathedral were overwhelmingly evangelical , the long list of participants also included leaders from the Catholic, Greek Orthodox, Jewish, Mormon, Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist, Bahá'í faiths....