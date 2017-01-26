Community Partnership of the Ozarks Prepares to Launch Program for Young Children with Disabilities
A new program soon to be up and running in Springfield will offer resources for families with young children who have disabilities or developmental delays. The Community Partnership of the Ozarks is working to bring the Capable Kids & Families program to Springfield. Dana Carroll is Springfield’s child advocate. "It is a combination of home visiting, family support and play group," she said. Families involved in the program will have access to resource materials, a playroom with adaptive...
Germany Is Scrapping Law That Bans Insulting Foreign Leaders
Germany's Cabinet says it is scrapping a controversial and little-used law that makes it a criminal offense to insult foreign heads of state, effective Jan. 1, 2018. Justice Minister Heiko Mass said the law is "obsolete and unnecessary," Deutsche Welle reported . He said the concept "dates back to a long-gone era, it no longer belongs in our criminal law." Mass added that foreign heads of state could still pursue libel and defamation cases "but no more or less so than any other person,"...