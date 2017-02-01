Springfield City Council Weighs Options for Jefferson Avenue Footbridge
Springfield City Council has taken steps towards deciding what to do about the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge. During a workshop Tuesday night they looked at five options, presented by Spencer Jones, an engineer with Great River Engineering: A.) Do Nothing. Demolition of the bridge is estimated to cost $410,000 B.) Minimal Rehab with Future Replacement. The option includes a minimal rehab today with a replacement structure in 2029. Initial cost would be $2.3 million with a cumulative cost of $10...
Latest from NPR
VW Offers Buyback Or Cash To U.S. Diesel Owners In Latest Settlement Deal
In the second large consumer settlement related to its diesel emissions scandal, Volkswagen says it will pay around $1.2 billion to help people who bought its vehicles with the larger 3.0-liter diesel engine. The plan includes a buyback as well as a repair program. The settlement could be approved by May, after hearings this month. The plan would cover nearly 80,000 Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche vehicles that contain what U.S. regulators have called a cheating mechanism, which misreports the...