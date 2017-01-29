With Contract Extension, SPS's Jungmann Signed on Through 2020
The Springfield Public Schools Board of Education has extended Superintendent Dr. John Jungmann’s contract through the 2019-2020 school year. The announcement on Friday came following the board’s annual review of the district leader, conducted on Tuesday. It’s the third time the board has extended his contract since hiring Jungmann on July 1, 2014. "We established specific goals as a basis for his evaluation and this formal review is the culmination of regular progress checks and updates on...
Latest from NPR
Federal Judge Stays Deportations, Blocking Part Of Trump's Immigration Order
Updated at 5:40 a.m. ET Sunday Federal Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn, N.Y. granted a request by the American Civil Liberties Union and issued a stay late Saturday on the deportations of valid visa holders after they have landed at a U.S. airport. The ruling by Donnelly temporarily blocks President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration signed Friday. According to NPR's Hansi Lo Wang: "In her order, Judge Ann Donnelly cited "substantial and irreparable injury to refugees, visa-holders,...