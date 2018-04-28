Andie Botrell's Web Series "Seek Help" Starts Second Season

Creator & actor Andie Botrell and videographer Jonathan Stratman discuss Season Two of Botrell's web dramedy "Seek Help."

Andie Botrell's web dramedy "Seek Help" is back for a second season. She explains that Season One of the series, which is available for viewing at https://www.seekhelpthewebseries.com/, "is about Richard, a former child genius-turned psychologist, whose life is kind of falling apart. And in the first season we follow his quasi-inappropriate relationship with one of his patients, Alexandria, who is going through a traumatic loss. And they sort of bond over that. And it ends with this sort of cliffhanger of Richard confessing his love, which is rejected by Alexandria--and is overheard by Richard's wife Lucy, as well as a reporter for 'Psychology Weekly.'"

Season two picks up a few months later. Richard’s life is in free-fall. His practice has closed in scandal. A story has broken, uncovering the truth that his parents faked his child genius status. Lucy has left him and is on the war-path for revenge. Utterly lost and alone, Richard experiments with some unfortunate hair choices. Meanwhile, Alexandria and Beth are enjoying life after the news of Beth’s remission. The two are looking to adopt and Beth is still in the dark about Alexandria’s transgression. Season Two is all about revenge, redemption and rebirth.

Interestingly, says Botrell, when she and co-star Michael Watterson were here at KSMU last year to promote Season One of "Seek Help," they spent some time out in the hall after they left the studio. "We were discussing fun ideas for Season Two, and actually came up with one of the main plot points!

"We've got a big cast this season. A lot of people in Springfield came together to help make this happen. We shot at a lot of Springfield locations that are near and dear to us, so we look forward to championing the Springfield image."

Adds videographer Jonathan Stratman, "The first season was a really small kind of story. We only had, like, five locations in the script--that was basically one location in real life. So from the production standpoint Season Two was much bigger. When I read the script it was 20 locations, there were 20 speaking roles, and I had stepped up to help on the production side of things. And I'm like, 'Andie, I don't think we can do this!' And then we did. It was as challenging as it was rewarding."

The production techniques were different this season. Last year was shot with traditional pro video equipment, whereas Season Two was shot entirely on... a single iPhone! Both Stratman and Botrell say they were able to get higher video resolution with the latest generation of iPhone, higher frame-rate--not to mention more mobility. "We didn't have the ability to move in a lot of equipment" at the locations they used, says Stratman. "We had to move fast. I had to swallow a lot of pride to be like, 'okay, I'm willing to film on a cell phone!' I don't want to only film on a cell phone for the rest of my life, but when the project calls for it, you can do a lot."

Season Two of "Seek Help" stars Michael Watterson, Andie Bottrell, Kate Pennington and Lisa Marie Murphy, and directed by Andie Bottrell. The entire series can be viewed binge-style at the Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell, Monday April 30th at 7:30pm; each of the ten episodes runs about 10 minutes in length, so the screening will run about an hour and 40 minutes. Tickets are $5, and seating is first-come first-served. For information and tickets visit www.moxiecinema.com or call 429-0800.