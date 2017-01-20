ARTS NEWS (Online only) for January 20, 2017

Due to NPR's coverage of the Presidential Inauguration, "Arts News" will not be heard on-air on Friday, January 20, 2017. However, you can download and listen to the complete program here.

ARTS NEWS FOR Jan 20 2017

EVENTS ON THE CAMPUS of MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY:

The Broadway Series at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts opens 2017 with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Tony-winning musical Cinderella for three performances: Tuesday through Thursday January 24-26 all at 7:30pm. The Thursday-evening performance will be sign-language interpreted. This lush national touring production features jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love: the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball, and some surprising new twists, all set to the familiar songs of this classic score, first seen on TV in the late 1950s. Dr. Gretchen Teague, International Baccalaureate Theatre Teacher at Central High School, will give an “introduction to the performance” each evening at 6:45. The production is recommended for ages 4 and up. Tickets range from $29-$60. For information call 836-7678 or visit www.hammonshall.com.

IN EVENTS AROUND THE AREA:

The Traditional Dance & Music Society of the Ozarks will hold their next community contradance on Saturday January 21st from 7:30 to 10:30 at the Northview Senior Center in Doling Park, 301 E. Talmage. Learn the basic steps at the pre-dance workshop at 7:00. Live music will be provided by Snorty Horse, with caller Gloria Scarlet. Ages 10 and up are welcome, no partner is needed. Admission: Adults $6; Students $4; Members $4. For information call 862-8681 or visit www.springfieldcontra.org.

The Kimberling Area Library, 45 Kimberling Blvd. in Kimberling City, will host the 5th annual "Meet the Authors Festival" on Saturday, February 4th from 9:30 AM to 2:00 PM. Come to this free event to meet more than 30 regional authors and listen to ten interesting speakers. Speakers include Gayle Harper, Allen Kent, Susan Keene, Dr. Linda Barboa, Ross Malone, and more; other authors scheduled to appear include Jerry-Mac Johnston, Marilyn K. Smith, and Darla Noble. A door prize will be awarded after each speaker's presentation, with complimentary coffee and cookies servied throughout the day. For more information call the Kimberling Area Library at (417) 739-2525 or visit www.authors.kalib.org.

THEATRICAL PERFORMANCES:

Springfield Contemporary Theatre opens 2017 with the powerful drama BLACKBIRD by David Harrower, directed by Albert Pertalion and featuring Jeff Carney and Adie Williams. Winner of the 2006 Olivier Award for Best Play. After years in prison and subsequent hardships, Ray has a new identity and has made a new life for himself, thinking that he cannot be found. Una has thought of nothing else; after seeing a photo of Ray in a magazine, she has arrived unannounced at his office. Guilt, rage, and raw emotions run high as they recollect the passionate--and inappropriate--relationship they had fifteen years ago. Una is looking for answers, not vengeance... but still the consequences are shattering. The show runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm through January 22nd at SCT Center Stage, corner of Pershing and Robberson downtown. For ticket information call 831-8001 or visit www.springfieldcontemporarytheatre.org.

Springfield Little Theatre’s first production of 2017 is 9 to 5 The Musical at the historic Landers Theatre, 311 E. Walnut, running January 20 to February 5. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking, and even a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female co-workers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. While they keep the boss “otherwise engaged,” Violet, Judy and Doralee give their workplace a dream makeover, taking over the company that’s always kept them down. The show features music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, who played Doralee in the original movie version. Chuck Rogers directs LT’s production, with choreography by Chyrel Love Miller and musical direction by Susan Gravatt. Tickets range from $12-$30. For more information or to reserve tickets, visit www.springfieldlittletheatre.org or call 869-1334.

IN MUSICAL PERFORMANCES...

Coming up at the Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central East:

Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne along with Ces Cru, JL, P.WIN, and Loogey—Saturday Jan.21st at 8:00pm, $35 general admission (seating and standing room are first-come, first-served).

And on Sunday the 22nd at 7:30pm the Gillioz features Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox in concert. Postmodern Jukebox, or PMJ, is a rotating music collective founded by arranger and pianist Scott Bradlee in 2011, and known for reworking popular modern music into different vintage genres, especially early 20th century forms such as swing and jazz. Each week, Postmodern Jukebox puts out a new video on YouTube, most of which are filmed casually in Bradlee’s living room. The band has covered songs by artists ranging from Lady Gaga to The Strokes, Katy Perry, and the White Stripes. Tickets range from $28.50 - $35.00.

El Monstero: The Definitive Pink Floyd Tribute returns to the Gillioz Saturday Feb. 4th at 8:00pm. This show, a must see for any Pink Floyd fan, is an edgier, more theatrical alternative to other tribute shows that are out there. Every year, the band sells out The Pageant in St. Louis for 7 consecutive nights. It’s an immersive show; while ironic considering The Wall’s themes of isolation, the stage set-up makes for a thrilling communal experience. Tickets range from $25-$45.

For ticket information call the Gillioz box office at 863-9491 or visit www.gillioztheatre.org.

Rhapsody 2017 benefits the Young Artists (pre-collegiate music students) of Springfield Area Music Teachers Association. It's Saturday Jan.21st from 7 to 8:30am in Clara Thompson Hall at Drury University. The concert features outstanding high school and collegiate musicians from the greater Springfield area, performing compositions for piano, marimba, violin, and voice. The event will also feature a silent auction. Tickets will be available at the door. For more information call 894-8195 or send an email to meredith.l.taylor@gmail.com.

Some of the Ozarks' best-known musicians will perform at a special charity concert this month to help offset medical expenses for drummer Bobby Lloyd Hicks. Hicks is a legend, best known locally for his work with The Skeletons. He was recently diagnosed with a lung ailment that has put him out of commission as a working musician. The concert will be held from 4:00 - 10:00 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at the Fox Theater on Park Central Square. Among those who are scheduled to perform: Michael Brewer; Beyond Reach, with Larry Lee, Randle Chowning & Dave Wilson; The Domino Kings; Entropy; Blueberries; Nadia; Howie and The Hillcats; Nick and Ruell; Mark Bilyeu and Cindy Woolf; Papa Green Shoes; Joe Terry and Friends; Techs and The Roadies; Vic Vaughan and Souled Out, The Garbonzos; Da Mullets; Tim Burrows; Mood Ring Circus; and many other local stars. The concert is sponsored by Music Monday of the Ozarks. Tickets are $10 — and in fact, everyone involved in putting on the charity event will pay the admission fee -- musicians included. All proceeds will go to Bobby Lloyd Hicks. For more information: www.musicmondayoftheozarks.com.

Pro Musica Joplin presents a concert by the New York Woodwind Quintet Thursday January 26th at 7:00pm at First Presbyterian Church, 509 S. Pearl in Joplin. Now in its seventh decade, the group is one of the oldest continually-active chamber ensembles in the country; they were Ensemble-in-Residence at the Juilliard School from 1989 to 2015. Their program in Joplin will include music by Hindemith, Pavel Haas and Mendelssohn. Its' free and open to the public, but donations will be appreciated. For more information call (417) 625-1822 or visit www.promusicajoplin.org.

The Musical Offering Series at First & Calvary Presbyterian Church, 820 E. Cherry at Hammons Parkway, continues Sunday January 29 at 2:30pm with the C. William Young Keyboard Concert featuring guest artist, organist Kola Owolabi, associate professor of organ at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, performing on the pipe organ in the First and Calvary Sanctuary. The concert is free and open to the public, co-sponsored by Missouri State University Department of Music. For information call the church at 862-5068 or visit www.firstandcalvary.org.

The Mid-Town Concert Series, a ministry of Central Christian Church, will present the second annual Candace L. French Memorial Piano Concert featuring Dr. Melinda Smashey Jones on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. Dr. Jones, pianist for the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and Professor of Music at Southwest Baptist University will present a concert featuring Carl Vine’s Piano Sonata No. 1 as well as favorites by Chopin, Prokofiev, Scarlatti, Schumann and more. Central Christian Church is located at 1475 N. Washington Avenue at Division Street in the Mid-Town neighborhood of Springfield, two blocks east of Cox North. The concert is free and open to the public. For information call 869-7241, or visit www.centralchristianspringfield.org.

AREA VISUAL ARTS EXHIBITS INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING...

The Springfield Art Museum will hold a Free Family Day Saturday Jan. 21st from 10:00am to noon in the Museum’s Community Room and Galleries. Family Days are designed to help kids and grown-ups explore the Museum’s exhibits together. This Family Day features hands-on gallery activities and art-making focused on the Museum’s current special exhibition, Wood-Fired Kiln: A Catalyst for Collaboration. Play with clay, make ceramic glaze inspired watercolor paintings, and more! Drop in any time between 10 AM and Noon. This event is free and open to the public.

There is still time to register for Winter Art Classes at the Springfield Art Museum, which start January 24. They’ll offer courses in Mixed Media (Adult & Kids), Beginning Drawing, Beginning Acrylic, Pottery (Adult, Teen, & Kids), Metals/Jewelry, and more. Registering for classes is easier than ever before with the museum’s new pay-online option. For information call the Art Museum at 837-5700 to register, or visit www.sgfmuseum.org.

The Springfield Art Museum presents the exhibit “Wood-Fired Kiln: A Catalyst for Collaboration”. Wood firings of ceramic art are communal events involving many artists over the course of two or three days. The collaborative nature of the firing process quite often serves as a catalyst for future artistic collaborations. This exhibit features wood-fired ceramic art by Kenneth Baskin, Keith Ekstam, Rick Hirsch, Nina Hole, Jeff Johnston, Scott Meyer, and Priscilla Mouritzen. The exhibit will continue through March 5, 2017. The Art Museum is located at 1111 E. Brookside Drive, next to Phelps Grove Park. For more information call 837-5700 or visit www.sgfmuseum.org.

Saturday Jan.21st from 9:00am to noon, Eureka Springs-based photographic artist Eli Vega will present his indoor photo-art workshop “Making the Common Uncommon” at the Eureka Springs Carnegie Library Annex a couple of doors to the left of the library. This class is limited to 15 participants; cost $15 per person. To register, email Eli at vegaphotoart@gmail.com.

The Branson Arts Council, in collaboration with the Branson Convention Center, announces the opening of a first-ever fine art exhibition featuring eleven acclaimed Missouri artists. These artists will display their award winning artwork, ranging from oils to acrylics to photography, at the Branson Convention Center, 200 South Sycamore in Branson, running thru January 26, 2017. The artists were chosen by a special panel of jurists because of their talents, distinctions and accolades. Each artist will display a variety of their work in the Concourse of the Branson convention center on a 14’x20’ wall panel. All works will be available for sale and will be replaced by the artist as they are sold, so it is advisable to visit the exhibition often during the exhibition dates. Featured artists are: Dave Carter, Cape Girardeau; Raine Clotfelter, Branson; Stephanie Cramer, Springfield; Dee Giles, Springfield; Dave Hadar, Table Rock Lake; David Kontra, Hartville; Alpha Morrow, Branson; Alan O’Neal, Springfield; Thia Schuler, Table Rock Lake; Steve Snyder, Mount Vernon; and Jackie Stoner, Branson West.

The Nature and The Arts series at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way near the Glenstone/James River Freeway/Republic Road interchange, will present “Into the Wild with Ed Fillmer” Friday the 27th from 7 to 8:30pm. Freelance video journalist Ed Fillmer will share some of his favorite outdoor ventures captured in video stories from KY3’s Ozark Life series. Ed’s archive includes some 600 stories produced in the 1980s and 1990s in the Ozarks and around the country. Travel with him on the North Fork River, in an ice-age cave, to a heron rookery, over the Ozarks during a fall dawn, and to other locations as he explores stories about the people of the Ozarks and their interactions with nature. Ed is a Journalist-in-Residence for the History Museum on the Square in cooperation with KYTV, and is presenting new stories on KY3. This free program is for ages 12-adult. Registration is required by calling 417-888-4237.

And the Nature Center’s Temporary Photography Exhibit for January and February is called “Patient Eyes/Captured Moments by Springfield Wildlife Photographers”, including Dennis Wescott, Richard Locke, Miles Yocum, Richard Kimrey, Erwin Allen, Steve Ricketts, and Becky Swearingen. Their photographs may be viewed during the center’s open hours of Tuesday through Saturday 8am-5pm.

Tea Bar & Bites Bakery and Cafe, 621 S. Pickwick at Cherry Street, features paintings by Tandy and Camille in January. Tandy and Camille are Missouri native artists--Tandy specializes in hand-cut stencils and spray paint, and Camille's whimsical drawing designs are brought to life with Tandy's use of space and bright colors. For more information call 866-7500 or visit www.teabarandbites.com.

Sky Gallery inside Springfield-Branson National Airport presents fine art exhibits rotated quarterly and consisting of works by artists from the Springfield Regional Arts Council’s member registry, students and faculty of our local colleges, universities, and public schools, and occasionally national organizations and special interest groups. The current exhibit, running through February 13, is called "Pastiche" and includes oils, acrylics and mixed-media and collage work on canvas by Stephanie Hornickel, Marty Goodnight, Jo Van Arkel, Diane Danton, Dee Ann Zirschky, Carla Stine and more. The airport terminal is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week; visitors can park in the short-term lot for 30 minutes. "Pastiche" will continue through February 13. For more information and a sampling of the art on display, visit www.flyspringfield.com/art.

Running through February 19 at the George A. Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin: "The Reins," featuring paintings by Juan Kelly. Challenging our perceptions of reality, Juan Kelly’s artwork refuses to offer tidy resolutions to the questions posed. Utilizing the formal elements and techniques of old master paintings, Kelly constructs an enigmatic world that confronts our penchant for the familiar. Transported beyond stereotypical convention, Kelly’s paintings mine the fertile territory of our collective subconscious and introduce us to layers of nuance and double entendres. Spiva is located at 222 W. 3rd Street in downtown Joplin. For information visit www.spivaarts.org or call (417) 623-0183.

