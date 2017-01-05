Be Civil Be Heard: Local Organization Promotes Progress Through Civility

On this episode of "Making Democracy Work", host Crystal Brigman Mahney speaks with Dr. Elizabeth Dudash-Buskirk. Dr. Dudash-Buskirk is an Associate Professor in Communication on the campus of Missouri State University. She is also the faculty fellow in the Center for Community Engagement.

Listen in as they discuss Be Civil Be Heard, a program that bean 8 years ago with the goal to create progress through civility. Topics include the history of Be Civil Be Heard, and the future of the program. If you'd like to help with efforts with Be Civil Be Heard you can join the Facebook page or contact Dr. Elizabeth Dudash-Buskirk at 417-836-4602