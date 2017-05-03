Branson Finalizing Flood Damage Assessment, Businesses Operating as Usual

By 1 minute ago
  • Alexander Park under water on April 30.
    Alexander Park under water on April 30.
    City of Branson / Facebook

As Branson continues cleanup after major weekend flooding, officials there say things have for the most part returned to normal.

Ted Martin is Branson’s fire chief and emergency management director. He says the flooding, which comes as tourism season is starting to pick up, has not stopped the city from doing its normal business.

“We have a lot of homes, downtown, by Alexander Park that still have water in them,” Martin said. “But as a given the city is open for business. Below the dam within Branson, all of the shows and attraction are pretty much operating as a normal May day.”

The city is currently working on a damage assessment.

“We have about two dozen houses that are still under water and more that have water in them,” Martin said. “Right now we are trying to get the official numbers so we can get those assessments taken care of by tomorrow,” Martin said Wednesday.

He says those numbers will be passed on to the state, which hopes to obtain a federal disaster declaration by the president to enable funding assistance to citizens.

Martin adds he expects the water levels in the city to drop in the next few days.

According to the National Weather Service, an estimated 6-8 inches fell in the Branson area between Friday and Sunday. Many roads throughout the region were flooded during that time, and some remained flooded days later. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Transportation says more than 230 roads were closed due to flooding. 

Tags: 
City of Branson
flooding
Ted Martin

Related Content

Roads Remain Closed Across Missouri Due to Flooding

By May 2, 2017
MODOT

Update 5-03-17 at 9:30 am

The Missouri Department of Transportation says repairs to flood-damaged Interstate 44 at Hazelgreen in Laclede County are complete, and the interstate is back open to traffic at that location. According to the agency, motorists can now travel I-44 across southern and mid-Missouri, but the interstate is still closed for 25 miles in St. Louis from Route 100 to Interstate 270.

Update: 5-02-17 at 2:41 pm

In Shannon County, Cleanup Continues After 14 Inches of Rain in 4 Days

By May 2, 2017
Shannon County First Responders

Officials in Shannon County say crews are working overtime to make roads passable as the creek and river levels allow.

This after the area received in excess of 14 inches of rain in a 4-day period, a first – according to officials there. Several primary homes, many weekend homes, and numerous businesses were destroyed or seriously damaged. There were no reports of fatalities.

West Plains Asking Residents to Report Damage, Welcomes Volunteers

By & May 1, 2017
Jennifer Moore

West Plains’ residents displaced by weekend flooding experienced l a third night away from their homes Monday.

On Saturday, the American Red Cross said over 150 people stayed at its shelter inside First Baptist Church. 70 water rescues were performed in Howell County that night. There were no fatalities.