Branson's New Seat Belt Law Goes Into Effect Tuesday

The Branson Board of Aldermen recently passed a primary seat belt ordinance, and that law goes into effect May 1. But the city has announced that the Branson Police Department will give drivers time to get used to the new law before they'll begin handing out tickets.

Starting Tuesday, anyone can be pulled over for not wearing a seat belt. Prior to the new law, a person had to commit another violation before officers could ticket them for choosing to forego wearing the safety device.

According to the Branson Police Department, the coming weeks will see a focus on warning instead of citations. Officers will stop seat belt violators to educate them about the new ordinance and the benefits of wearing seat belts.

It will be up to officers to decide whether to issue tickets as a secondary violation during the educational period.

The fine for not wearing a seat belt is $10.