Campbell School to Become Early Childhood Center

Campbell Elementary will close at the end of this school year and will re-open as an interim early childhood education center and Parents as Teachers hub in center city.

The Springfield Board of Education made the decision Tuesday to consolidate Campbell and McGregor Elementary schools.

Campbell, located at 506 S. Grant, was identified for the change due to its declining enrollment, according to Springfield Public Schools. Campbell’s enrollment has declined 29 percent over the last ten years. Districtwide, elementary school enrollment has increased nine percent in the same time period. There are currently 133 students enrolled at Campbell.

Early childhood classes will start at Campbell beginning this fall, according to the district, and will target preschoolers who meet low-income guidelines and who have the greatest educational needs.

District officials say they’ll be able to serve up to 200 children who haven’t had access to those services before.

The expansion will include a pilot transportation program for those attending early childhood classes at Campbell.