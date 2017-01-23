Candidates Certified for Springfield City Council Election

Springfield City Clerk Anita Cotter has certified 13 applicants for the City Council election on April 4.

Five City Council Seats and the office of Mayor are up for grabs. Zone 2 Councilman Tom Prater, who was appointed last September after Justin Burnett resigned, must run for his seat. He faces one opponent: Helen Gunther.

Current council members Ken McClure and Kristi Fulnecky are running for mayor.

There are three candidate for General Seat A: incumbent Jan Fisk will face Jesse Coulter and Allan Kemper.

Curtis Montgomery will challenge incumbent Craig Hosmer for General Seat B.

The Zone One race will put incumbent Phyllis Ferguson against Thomas Quinn.

In the Zone Four race, it will be incumbent Craig Fishel against Debra Brady.

According to Cotter, since both mayoral candidates are current incumbents in the middle of their terms, their vacated seat will have to be filled after the election. The city expects that seat to be filled through an appointment process, and the application process will likely begin in mid to late April. The person appointed to either General Seat C or D will serve until the regular April 2019 election.