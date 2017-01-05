CBCO Issues Call for Blood Donors

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is urging donors to give blood today after two blood drives were cancelled due to weather.

According to the blood bank, supply levels of A and O blood were already low due to the recent holiday weekends. CBCO remains on a Code Yellow Alert for all A and O blood types--that there’s less than a two-day supply of those types in reserve for patients at 40 area hospitals.

CBCO spokesman, Chris Pilgrim, says it takes 200 donations per day to fulfill the local need for blood, and the drive cancellations will set the blood bank back today.

CBCO donor centers in Springfield, Joplin, Springdale and Bentonville will be open today during normal operating hours.

Learn more about giving blood at cbco.org.