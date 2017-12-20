City of Springfield Offers Ideas for Disposing of Live Christmas Trees After the Holidays

Once Christmas is over, those who have live trees will be figuring out what to do with them. Trees won’t be accepted at Missouri landfills. But the City of Springfield says there are options for disposing of the evergreens.

Trees will be accepted in the parking lot of the Bass Pro Outlet store, 2011 S. Campbell, from noon to 6 p.m. December 26 through January 1. The cost is a $2 donation to benefit Ozark Trails Council Boy Scouts. Trees are used to provide wildlife habitat for rabbits, quail and songbirds and to provide structure and habitat for fish at area lakes and ponds. Before taking the tree, remove tree stands and all decorations. No flocked trees will be accepted. For more information, (417) 873-5618.

Wickman’s, 1345 S. Fort, will accept trees starting December 26. The fee is $5 per tree. Hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trees will be ground into wood chip mulch, which is available for free. Take your own container. Remove tree stands and all decorations. No flocked trees will be accepted. For more information, (417) 862-3707.

The Yardwaste Recycling Center accepts trees year-round. To get to the center, go west on Sunshine (U.S. Hwy. 60); south on Farm Road 115; left on Farm Road 164 and follow signs. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Donations are accepted. Remove tree stands and all decorations, no flocked trees accepted. For more information, (417) 864-1904.