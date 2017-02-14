COM Week 2017 Features Distinguished Researchers and Alumni

Communication Week is a signature event for Missouri State University’s Department of Communication. It focuses on highlighting communication teaching and research, as well as bringing together students, alumni and community members to network.

This year, the week-long event themed “Make Your Missouri Statement” will take place on campus from Feb. 21-24.

Dr. Shawn Wahl, Missouri State’s department head and professor of communication, shares what’s in store for Communication Week 2017.

An interview with Dr. Shawn Wahl.

All Communication Week 2017 activities are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Wahl.