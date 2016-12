This week on Making Democracy Work host Ilga Vise speaks with Janet Dankert. Dankert is the Executive Director of the Community Partnership of the Ozarks located in Springfield, MO.

Listen in as they discuss when and why the CPO was established, it's mission, the area it serves, and how volunteers play an important role.

If you'd like to volunteer with the Community Partnership of the Ozarks you can contact Janet Dankert at 417-888-2020 or visit the Community Partnership of the Ozarks website.