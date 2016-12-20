DWI Checkpoint Results in Arrests, Citations

Results of a recent DWI sobriety checkpoint in Greene County have been released. According to Captain Juan Villanueva, commanding officer of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D, the checkpoint last Friday at Grand and West Bypass was selected based on the high number of drinking and impairment-related crashes, in addition to other traffic violations that contribute to unsafe driving behavior. It was a cooperative effort of the patrol, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Springfield Police Department, MODOT and MADD.

During the operation, officers stopped 1,010 vehicles.

There were eight DWI arrests, three misdemeanor drug arrests, six misdemeanor warrant arrests, five felony warrant arrests, 12 driver license violations, three uninsured motorist violations, four non-moving traffic violations and four seat belt citations.

Villanueva says "the objective of DWI enforcement projects is to deter drinking and driving and to make citizens aware that drinking and impaired driving will not be tolerated.”

