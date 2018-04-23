Federal Funding Awarded to Missouri to Address the Opioid Crisis

The State of Missouri has been awarded a $10 million opioid crisis grant. It’s the second year in a row the state has received the grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Senior Services, Education and Related Agencies, helped secure the funding. He said drug overdose deaths have surpassed motor vehicle accidents as the number one accidental cause of death in Missouri. According to Blunt, the grant will provide additional resources to expand and improve treatment and prevention services.

Blunt secured funding for the opioid crisis grant program in this year’s government funding bill, which was enacted last month. The program was authorized under the Cures Act.

According to a news release from the senator’s office, Blunt’s bill provided an additional $1 billion for a new state opioid response grant program, which the Department of Health and Human Services is expected to announce in the coming months.