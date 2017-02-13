Free Job Training Through OTC Available for Low-Income Citizens

A program now being offered at Ozarks Technical Community College allows Missourians that receive food stamps to enroll for free in college training and certificate courses.

OTC says it’s one of two community colleges in the state participating in the SkillUP program. It’s piloted by the Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) and the Missouri Department of Social Services, Family Support Division and University of Missouri Extension.

According to a press release from the college, OTC advisors will help participants choose a field of study. It says Missouri Job Center staff will be available to help them secure transportation or childcare assistance if needed. Upon completion of the SkillUP program, the Job Center will help participants find gainful employment. It’s available through the college’s Springfield and Branson campuses.

“OTC is grateful to MCCA for coordinating the partnership efforts over the past year to make the SkillUP Missouri program available to people who receive Food Stamp benefits in our area,” said Jim Abramovitz, executive director of OTC’s Center for Workforce Development. “We look forward to providing these students with marketable job skills training, which can lead to rewarding careers in growth fields like healthcare and advanced manufacturing.”

Those interested in the program can call OTC’s Center for Workforce Development Continuing Education office at 417-447-8888. Individuals may also inquire at Missouri Job Center locations in Springfield at 417-887-4343 and Branson at 417-334-4156.