Give Ozarks Day Raises More than $1 million for Area Non-Profit Organizations

Area non-profits have more money to do what they do after a major fundraising event Tuesday. The total raised during the 24-hour Give Ozarks Day was $1,212,647.35. The fundraiser benefited 240 nonprofit organizations, who are partners of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

The H.A.Y. Foundation raised the most money—just over $71,609. The organization serves kids between the ages of five and 17 who suffer from emotional challenges. It uses horses to build confidence, self-esteem, respect and responsibility among other things.

Springfield Little Theatre earned the second most money—nearly $48,331.

