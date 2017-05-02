Related Program: 
Missouri State Journal

Giving Voice to Syrian Refugee Children

A Syrian refugee child receives medical treatment at a clinic.

Children are the biggest casualty of the Syria war, raging since 2011. Thousands of them have been killed, injured and ripped apart from their families.

To shed light on the humanitarian crisis, a film crew comprising Missouri State University students and alumni is creating a feature-length documentary through Carbon Trace Productions

Led by Dr. Andrew Cline, associate professor of media, journalism and film at MSU, it will highlight the plight of refugee children and the work pediatric neurologist Dr. Tarif Bakdash, a Syrian-American, is doing to help them through the Syrian American Medical Society’s (SAMS) medical missions. 

Cline shares more about the project and his experience from his recent filming trip to Jordan.

Read full transcript  

To help with this project, donate to the documentary film fund with MSU Foundation. To find out more about SAMS and how to support the organization, visit its website

Back from Jordan, Film Crew Sets Sights on Second Trip

By Apr 20, 2017
Shannon Bowers

A documentary film crew from Springfield has just returned from Jordan, where they spent a week interviewing Syrian refugees. 

Shannon Bowers is a lead producer and the main interviewer for Carbon Trace Productions film crew.  She and three others landed in Amman, grabbed some hummus and tabbouli, then went to work filming in refugee clinics run by the Syrian American Medical Society.

Co-Authors of New Book Discuss Life in Syria and a Spiritual Quest

By Feb 17, 2016
amazon.com

The book, Inside Syria:  A  Physician’s Memoir, co-written by pediatric neurologist Dr. Tarif Bakdash who worked for a time at Mercy Springfield and Dr. W.D. Blackmon,head of the MSU English Department, puts into context the current political and humanitarian crisis involving Syria.  The authors will present readings in southern Missouri next week.  KSMU’s Michele Skalicky talked with them about the book.