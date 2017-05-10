Greene County Flood Damage Estimates Released

Preliminary damage estimates are in for Greene County from the recent floods. The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management or OEM says a preliminary estimate for public infrastructure flood damage, which includes impact to roads and bridges, debris removal, protective measures (such as road barricades) and damage to parks and government buildings is $168,500.

OEM says it has received 174 damage reports from Greene County citizens whose homes, properties or businesses were damaged by flooding. According to the agency, there is currently no guarantee of federal assistance. If an individual presidential disaster declaration is issued for the county, more information will be provided by FEMA on the application process.

Greene County received seven to nine inches from April 28 to May 3. There were 14 water rescues with no fatalities or injuries.