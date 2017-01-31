Images: Protests of President Trump's Executive Order on Immigrants Continue

Around 100 people lined the sidewalks at National and Sunshine this morning chanting “No hate no fear, refugees are welcomed here” and “No ban. No Wall.” The protest, hosted by Springfield Welcome Home, was organized after President Donald Trump issued an executive order instituting a ban on entry into the U.S. of citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Supporters honked and waved. One person, in opposition to the protesters, yelled, “give the man a chance! It’s only been 11 days!” Some who opposed the protesters' message shouted vulgar language at them.

Elizabeth Dudash helped organize the event. She said they were there to show their support for refugees. According to Dudash, the protest was a way to get the message out that there are refugees in Springfield “that we need to take care of.”