Kevin Gipson, Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director, to Retire

The director for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department will soon retire after 13 years at the position.

Kevin Gipson announced Friday he’ll step down on Nov. 9. He’s been with the department for a total of 24 years and his public health career spans more than 35.

“It has truly been a joy to serve the citizens of Springfield and Greene County for the past 24 years and to lead such a great organization the last 13 of those years,” Gipson said in a statement. “I am leaving a department with a wealth of talent and opportunity. As I continue my career, I look to contribute as much as possible to the health and prosperity of this region.”

He started at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department in 1993 as epidemiology services coordinator. Through the years, Gipson also served as community health planner, administrator of health planning and epidemiology, and assistant director of Public Health and Welfare.

Gipson credits the entire department and partners for the start and continued growth of Jordan Valley Community Health Center. The Federally Qualified Health Center serves patients who otherwise might not be able to afford medical care. According to a news release, Gipson served as part of the committee that applied for the grant to start the health center, and is currently an active member of the board.

City Manager Greg Burris said, “After 24 years at the City of Springfield, Kevin has earned a reputation as a straight shooter and the voice of reason. His roles both within the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, state-wide, and nationally speak to his level of expertise in his field and the high regard in which his peers hold him. Kevin’s legacy will be the team he’s created within his department – a team loaded with talent, creativity and possibilities.”

In a news release, the department says an announcement about his successor will come in the weeks following Gipson’s departure.