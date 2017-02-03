Kimberling Area Library Hosts 5th Annual Meet the Authors Festival

Area authors Jerry-Mac Johnston, John Cawlfield and Marilyn K. Smith discuss the 5th annual "Meet the Authors Festival" in Kimberling City.

The Kimberling Area Library, 45 Kimberling Blvd. in Kimberling City, will host the 5th annual "Meet the Authors Festival" on Saturday, February 4th from 9:30 AM to 2:00 PM. Come to this free event to meet more than 30 authors from all over Missouri and Arkansas and listen to ten interesting speakers. The authors will all have copies of their books available for purchase--and autographing, of course.

Speakers at the event include Gayle Harper, Allen Kent, Susan Keene, Dr. Linda Barboa, Ross Malone, and more; other authors scheduled to appear include Jerry-Mac Johnston, Marilyn K. Smith, and Darla Noble. A door prize will be awarded after each speaker's presentation, with complimentary coffee and cookies served throughout the day.

Three of the authors who will have booths at the Kimberling Area Library on Saturday visited KSMU's studios to talk about the event. Marilyn K. Smith will bring three of her books, covering history, short-story fiction, and a cookbook: "A History of Highway 65--From the Middle of the Road;" "Window Pane Inn and Other Short Stories;" and "Ozarks Recipes--Momma's, Mine and Others." The cookbook may have generated the most interest--if Johnston's and Cawlfield's reactions are any indication! Says Marilyn Smith, "My mother was a caterer, and her food was SO good. She made beautiful wedding cakes. Also, I am the 'punch lady' for my church for 40 years or longer, and all of those recipes are in there. And if you like pecan pie, chocolate and bourbon, my 'Kentucky Pie' recipe is in there. And oh, my, it's good!"

As for the short-story collection, Smith says she writes "a newspaper column. And to give me a little reprieve from that, I write fiction--because I enjoy that." The short story that gives this book its title, 'The Window Pane Inn,' was first published in the book "Mysteries of the Ozarks," says Smith. "It's based on a Victorian home that my brother owned--my nephew owns it now. It has been told--I never saw a ghost--but they say there are a couple of older ladies that are ghosts, that live there! It's really a strange little story," she says. And it's one of several short stories by Smith in the book.

She'll also be selling her large-format book "History of Highway 65: From the Middle of the Road." "Highway 65 was designed to go from Canada to New Orleans," says Smith. Her book actually begins in the years prior to the Civil War, concentrating on the stretch of 65 that runs from Sedalia, Missouri to Harrison, Arkansas. To Smith's surprise, her research uncovered the fact that the first stretch of U.S. 65 to be paved was near Fair Grove. "I have the history of how and why his was built... it's MUCH more interesting, in my opinion, than Highway 66!" That's a statement that might cause some raised eyebrows around here, but she's quick to reiterate that this is only her opinion.

John Caulfield, who writes under the name "J.C. Fields," says he's been writing since high school but "didn't start writing seriously until 2006." He'll be offering the first two parts of a trilogy of novels: "The Assassin's Trail" and "The Fugitive's Trail." (The third book in the series is still in manuscript and not yet ready for publication.) "They're the story of one gentleman who has a lot of different adventures--he's an FBI agent, says Caulfield. The first two books were published in 2015 and 2016.

Jerry-Mac Johnston you've heard on KSMU before. He's published various books of poetry and non-fiction, sometimes sporting quirky titles such as the poetry collection "Naked Ladies, Bleacher Seats and a New Denim Jacket." Not only will he have some of his books available for purchase at the Festival, but he also promises to have poetry note cards and handmade journals. "I like to make journals out of found paper, and all those nice little pads that they send you in the mail that never get used." In fact, he adds, "if you've got any of those (pads), send 'em to my house because that's what I use to make these journals!" And by the way, he says he'll have candy at his booth on Saturday--perhaps to gain a bit of a competitive advantage on the other authors...?

For more information call the Kimberling Area Library at (417) 739-2525 or visit www.authors.kalib.org.