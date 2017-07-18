Local Highway Project Recieves National Award

Project Freeway: U.S. 60 Rogersville has received the National Award of Merit from the Design-Build Institute of America. The $35 million project brought safety improvements to a four-mile section of Route 60 in Rogersville.

It now competes nationally for the Project of the Year.

Project Freeway built three new interchanges, removed two traffic signals, built a series of connector roads and eliminated seven at-grade intersections along Route 60. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the project has improved safety and is moving traffic more efficiently through the community.

The Design-Build Institute of America recognized MoDOT and its design-build contracting firm, Ozark Regional Road Constructors, for the project’s innovative design which included a “dog bone” roundabout interchange at Routes B/VV at Route 60 and the “barbell” interchange at Greene County Farm Road 253 and Route 60.

The project also was recognized for including property acquisition in the design-build process.