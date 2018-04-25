Master Gardeners to Sell Plants in Springfield, Nixa Saturday

It's Springtime, which means gardeners everywhere are antsy to get their hands in the dirt. They'll have a good reason to this weekend: there are two plant sales hosted by Master Gardeners on Saturday, one in Springfield and the other in Nixa.

The 21st Annual Master Gardener Plant Sale in Greene County will take place from 8:00 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center, located in Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Parks, according to the organization's website.

And the Christian County Master Gardeners Plant sale will be at the Nixa Community Center from 8:30 until noon, where you can buy a variety of plants derived from local gardens.

The sales will have a variety of shrubs, small trees, bulbs, perennials, annuals, grasses, ground covers, houseplants, vegetables, herbs and garden related items.

Master Gardeners will be on site to answer questions, and both sales will accept cash, checks and credit or debit cards for purchases. Garden enthusiasts are advised to arrive early for the best selection.

Organizers of both plant sales say their members grow a diverse range of popular and heirloom plants from seed.

For more information on these plant sales, visit the Greene County Master Gardener’s website or visit the Master Gardeners of Christian County’s Facebook page.